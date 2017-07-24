The penultimate episode of Love Island saw more than a few tears as the contestants' parents were welcomed to the villa.

Fans were particularly intrigued to meet Camilla Thurlow's mother and father, who had remained something of a mystery where other parents had been vocal on social media defending their childrens' behaviour.

Her mother told Camilla that the family, her grandmother included, had all been watching.

"Apparently she's got the subtitles on. She did phone one evening and said: 'I can't really chat because I want to get back in and watch the last bit'."





Getting tearful she added: "I just think it's such a brave thing to have done. It's very strange when I think that you've been off to these places to work and yet on the outside, this is lounging about in a villa in the sun all day, what's so brave about that? But it is such a brave thing to have done."

Viewers were also left trying to work out if Camilla's mum had thrown some very, very subtle shade towards Olivia.

Speaking to Chris the farmer just before she left, she revealed that they shared a common interest.

After he said it was lovely to see her, she exclaimed: "Bye, it was lovely to see you. I like cows too. I really do."

While at first you'd just assume this was because Chris admitted that cows are his favourite animal in a previous episode, many audience members thought it was a dig at Olivia.

Why did I think Camilla's mum was being shady to Olivia by telling Chris she likes cows too #LoveIsland #LoveIsIand pic.twitter.com/YY3ZTLT82E — Neon Natural (@neonnaturalblog) July 23, 2017

when Camilla's mum said to Chris 'I like cows too' I honestly thought she was referring to Olivia #LoveIsland — kkkkenzie (@Mac_Kenziee99) July 23, 2017

Debating whether Camilla's mum was referencing cow as the animal or Olivia 🤔 #loveisland pic.twitter.com/3zyv6SOQjb — Robbie White (@RobbieJWhiteUK) July 23, 2017

Olivia has received criticism for her treatment of Chris during the show, with one incident leading many to accuse her of "bullying" behaviour.

She had an awkward run-in with Stormzy when the grime star appeared in a video chat in an earlier episode.

He had suggested that Chris leave her in a tweet before appearing on the show, which Olivia had obviously seen.

"Yo Liv arghhh," Stormzy said when he noticed she was in the room. "Oi Liv, no hard feelings man, no hard feelings!"

Camilla and Jamie are currently the favourites to win Love Island, competing to split the prize fund and earn the public's vote.

The final episode airs on ITV2 at 9pm on 24 July.