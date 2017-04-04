The Church of England has become embroiled in a row with chocolate giant Cadbury and the National Trust, accusing both organisations of "airbrushing faith" from Easter egg hunts.

The annual egg hunts, which are sponsored by Cadbury and see children search for chocolate eggs at over 250 National Trust sites across England, Wales and Northern Ireland, have been called an “Easter Egg Trails” for the past ten years.

However, this year the events have been rebranded as “Cadbury Eggs Hunts” sparking anger among senior members of the Church.

Speaking to the Telegraph, the Archbishop of York, John Sentamu, said calling the events the Cadbury Egg Hunts was like "spitting on the grave" of the firm's Christian founder, John Cadbury.

“The Cadburys were Great Quaker industrialists. If people visited Birmingham today in the Cadbury World they will discover how Cadbury’s Christian faith influenced his industrial output,“ Mr Sentamu told the Telegraph.

"He built houses for all his workers, he built a Church, he made provision for schools. It is obvious that for him Jesus and justice were two sides of the one coin. To drop Easter from Cadbury’s Easter Egg Hunt in my book is tantamount to spitting on the grave of Cadbury,” he added.

Prime Minister Theresa May condemned the decision to drop the word "Easter" as "absolutely ridiculous".

The National Trust said the accusation that it was downplaying the significance of Easter "could not be further from the truth". And it said that Cadbury was responsible for the wording of their campaigns.

2016 Easter celebrations around the world







20 show all 2016 Easter celebrations around the world





































1/20 Philippines Willy Salvador, 59, hangs from a cross as part of his penitence during a reenactment of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ for Good Friday celebrations ahead of Easter in the village of San Juan, Pampanga Getty images

2/20 Philippines articipants lie on the ground after whipping their bloodied backs with bamboo as part of their penitence during a ceremony reenacting the crucifixion of Jesus Christ for Good Friday celebrations ahead of Easter in the village of San Juan. Getty images

3/20 Philippines articipants whip their bloodied backs with bamboo as part of their penitence during the re-enactment of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ for Good Friday celebrations ahead of Easter in the village of San Juan. Getty images

4/20 Hungary Dancers of 'Matyo Folklor Art Association' in traditional clothes, react as boys throw water in Mezokovesd, some 130 km east of Budapest. Getty images

5/20 Philippines A resident carries a statue of Jesus Christ to the church in preparation for the Good Friday procession during Holy Week celebration in Gasan, Marinduque. Reuters

6/20 Philippines Ruben Enaje, who is portraying Jesus Christ for the 30th time, screams while a resident acting as a Roman soldier pulls up a nail on his palm Reuters

7/20 Philippines Penitent Ruben Enaje, who is portraying Jesus Christ for the 30th time, is carried on a stretcher by rescuers after he was nailed on a wooden cross during a Good Friday crucifixion reenactment in Cutud town, Philippines Reuters

8/20 Mexico A man holding a rabbit looks at men dressed as ancient Romans as they take part in a procession, during Holy Week celebrations, in Taxco. Reuters

9/20 South Africa Nuns carry a cross during a silent march celebrating Good Friday in Durban. Reuters

10/20 Mexico Masked penitents prepare before the start of a procession, a part of Holy Week celebrations, in Taxco. Reuters

11/20 Philippines Reuters

12/20 Philippines Penitents locally called "Morions" wear masks and centurion garbs as they take part in a Good Friday procession as part of Holy Week celebration in Gasan, Marinduque. Reuters

13/20 Philippines Reuters

14/20 El Salvador Members of the El Jesus Nazareno brotherhood participate in the Los Cristos Procession as part of Holy Week celebrations in the town of Izalco. Reuters

15/20 Paraguay Actors take part in a re-enactment during a Holy Week procession to prepare for Good Friday celebration in Luque city. Reuters

16/20 Paraguay Actors take part in a re-enactment during a Holy Week procession to prepare for Good Friday celebration in Luque city. Reuters

17/20 Peru Local and foreign inmates participate in a performance of the play Jesus Christ Superstar to celebrate Holy Week at Sarita Colonia prison in Callao. Reuters

18/20 Philippines Penitents wearing masks, known locally as "Morions" take a selfie during the start of Holy Week celebrations in Mogpog, Marinduque. Reuters

19/20 Hungary Hungary Reuters

20/20 Philippines Resident portraying Roman soldier pulls up a nail on a foot of penitent Ruben Enaje in Pampanga, Philippines. Reuters

"We host a huge programme of events, activities and walks to bring families together to celebrate this very special time of year."

Cadbury, which was founded by Quaker John Cadbury in 1824, told the Telegraph “we invite people from all faiths and none to enjoy our seasonal treats”.