Donald Trump’s impending state visit to the UK is to be debated by MPs after a petition launched on Parliament’s website attracted almost two million signatures.

The discussion will be held in Westminster Hall, which has played host to previous visiting US presidents, and will coincide with anti-Trump demonstrations planned for locations around the UK, including London, Glasgow and Brighton.

MPs will also debate an alternative petition, backed by almost 312,000 signatories, demanding the state visit goes ahead.

In its official response to the petitions, the Government stressed ministers believe "the President of the United States should be extended the full courtesy of a State Visit".

"We look forward to welcoming President Trump once dates and arrangements are finalised," the response said.

The Stop Trump coalition has called a nationwide day of action and dozens of protests have been coordinated by the One Day Without Us movement celebrating the contribution of immigrants to British society.

The rally in Parliament Square, which organisers claim will attract more than 20,000 people, will be addressed by speakers including joint Green Party leader Caroline Lucas.