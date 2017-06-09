  1. News
Election 2017 live updates: Theresa May claims Conservative government supported by DUP will provide 'certainty'

The Independent will be bringing you all the live updates as the UK's next government is formed

Key Points

Britain's Prime Minister and leader of the Conservative Party Theresa May flanked by her husband Philip delivers a statement outside 10 Downing Street in central Londo Getty Images

Theresa May has said she will form a Conservative government backed by the DUP, claiming it can bring "certainty" to the UK.

After visiting the Queen, the Prime Minister claimed there was a "strong relationship" between the two parties, amid concern over the DUP's controversial anti-abortion and anti-LGBT policies.

The UK voted for hung parliament after shock losses for the Conservatives in the 2017 general election.

With 649 of 650 seats declared, the Tories had 318 seats - eight short of the figure needed to win outright - with Labour on 261, the SNP on 35 and Liberal Democrats on 12.

Jeremy Corbyn's party increase its share of the vote by 9.6 per cent, while the Tories were up 5.5 per cent, the Liberal Democrats, Greens and SNP saw small loses and Ukip's vote collapsed.

Paul Nuttall resigned as the party's leader after claiming its work "was not done", while Nicola Sturgeon and Tim Farron attacked Ms May for her decision to hold an election.

Theresa May: We will work with DUP to form majority in the House of Commons

This should be interesting
  

Our chief political commentator John Rentoul translates the Prime Minister’s words when she returned from Buckingham Palace after the election produced a hung parliament

What Theresa May said outside No 10 – and what she really meant

What Theresa May said: I have just been to see Her Majesty the Queen, and I will now form a government.  What she meant: I have made a terrible mistake and I am not going to admit it.
Ed Davey regained his seat last night after campaigning prominently on an anti-hard Brexit stance. (As well as on social policy issues like schools and the NHS.)

As uncertainty swirled last night The Independent asked him whether he thought the hung Parliament would mean a stalling or postponement of Brexit.

This morning he said: “I don't know!!”

His answer appears to match the general sentiment.

Theresa May has insisted that she will stick to the Brexit timetable, but the latest election shock is “yet another own goal” that will make “already complex negotiations even more complicated,” said the European Parliament's top Brexit official, Guy Verhofstadt.
 
Northern Ireland's people voted in favor of remaining inside the European Union in last year's referendum, going against the national trend in favour of Brexit.

The DUP, Ms May's potential new partners in Government, in general favours a “soft Brexit” rather than the “hard Brexit” sought by the PM, and it wants to preserve its open border with the Republic of Ireland, an EU member. 
 
Some experts are calling the Conservatives' unexpected loss of seats a rejection of “hard Brexit”, which would take Britain out of the single market and the customs union and which could see tariffs slapped on British exports to the EU.
Checked these figures and it's right. Ms Abbott has been returned emphatically despite faltering during the campaign.
Ahead of the talks with Conservatives, a senior DUP member said any deal will not extend beyond a confidence and supply arrangement.

East Belfast MP Gavin Robinson said his party was in a "fantastic position to deliver for Northern Ireland".

Prime Minister Theresa May has announced that she will work with "friends and allies" in the DUP to enable her to lead a government.

Prior to the 2015 election, with the pollsters predicting a hung parliament, the DUP ruled out a potential formal coalition with the Conservatives, instead indicating its support would be offered in a confidence and supply arrangement from the opposition benches.

Mr Robinson said: "We have essentially got the result we were campaigning for two years ago.

"It didn't materialise then but we campaigned on the basis of a hung parliament two years ago.

"I think that puts us in a fantastic position to deliver for Northern Ireland."

The Global Witness NGO has called on Theresa May to guarantee the independence of the Serious Fraud Office (SFO). Attempting to get its position on the new government's agenda early, the anti-corruption group said the PM must "set out her plan to address the drivers of corruption and financial crime in this country".
 
The Conservative manifesto pledged to merge the SFO with the National Crime Agency.

One of Asia’s wealthiest men has been hit hard by the UK election outcome

One of Asia’s richest men has been hit hard by the outcome of the UK election. CK Hutchison Holdings Chairman Li Ka-Shing has a vast fortune invested in the UK and on Friday his company was one of the biggest losers on the Hong Kong stock exchange, as the pound slumped by around 2 per cent against the dollar.

This letter written by a suffragist in 1913 is the ultimate mic drop

In 1918, women over the age of 30 were given the right to vote in the UK. And in 1928, it was granted to women over the age of 21, on equal terms with men. It didn’t happen without a long, hard fight though. Unlike the suffragettes, the suffragists campaigned peacefully. And one suffragist in particular is currently enjoying a moment in the spotlight thanks to a letter she wrote that’s doing the rounds on Twitter.
The BBC won the election coverage ratings battle, Press Gazette reports. An average of 4.4m viewers were watching between 10pm and 2am, meaning a 39 per cent audience share.
 
ITV, where ex-Chancellor and current London Evening Standard editor George Osborne joined coverage alongside Ed Balls, pulled in an average of 1.1m viewers in the same time slot.
Here's the full text of DUP leader Arlene Foster's prepared address earlier
 

I was wrong about Jeremy Corbyn

The IndependentI was wrong about Jeremy Corbyn. I had already been wrong about him twice. I thought he would come fourth in the Labour leadership election in 2015, and I thought that, when he was exposed to the British public in an election campaign, Labour’s support would go down. 
 Arlene Foster: "Yesterday represented a great result for the Union...the DUP will always strive for the best deal for Northern Ireland and its people but equally we want the best for all the United Kingdom."
She said she spoke to Theresa May this morning on the phone but gave no details of what is being offered to the DUP in exchange for its support in the House of Commons.
Ms Foster acknowledged "uncertainty" in Westminster and said she would enter discussions with the Conservatives on how to "bring stability to our nation in this time of great challenge".
Arlene Foster, the leader of the DUP, is speaking at a press conference in Belfast. 
She is hailing the party's result, seeing 10 of its candidates elected to the Commons and a third of votes cast in Northern Ireland.
 
Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson has called on Nicola Sturgeon to take a second independence referendum “off the table”, branding the demand “a massive political miscalculation”.
The SNP was down 21 seats after the General Election while Ms Davidson saw her party deliver its best result in Scotland for three decades by winning 13 seats.
Ms Davidson conceded the Prime Minister had not been given the mandate she sought and said the British Government must now listen to those who did not vote Tory and should now pursue “an open Brexit, not a closed one”.

Politicians, voters, and even their pets have been heading to polling stations and are posing for the cameras at every opportunity. 

The Prime Minister has made clear that she would rely on the support of the Democratic Unionist Party in order to get her programme through parliament, despite concern over its stance on issues including equal marriage, abortion and climate change.

Making no allusion to losses suffered by the Conservatives, Ms May said she intended to press ahead with her plans for Brexit.

Shefaced calls from within her own party to consider her own position after the election, which she brought forward by three years in the hope it would deliver an increased majority in the Commons.

Jeremy Corbyn urged her to resign and allow him to form a minority administration, declaring: “We are ready to serve this country.”

But, after intensive talks with the DUP, the Prime Minister instead drove the short distance to Buckingham Palace to ask the Queen for permission to form a new government.

She is expected to announce ministerial appointments later on Friday.

