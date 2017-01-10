Author Stephen King has called Donald Trump “emotionally unqualified” after his response to Meryl Streep’s criticism at the Golden Globes award ceremony.

Mr Trump took to Twitter and gave a fiery response to the criticism he faced from the iconic actress saying she is "over-rated".

Mr King, who penned Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption, which was adapted into a hit film, said the President-elect’s response was "why most Americans feared his presidency".

“Trump's response to Meryl Streep--childish, churlish, petulant--is exactly why most Americans fear his presidency. Emotionally unqualified,” Mr King said.

Trump's response to Meryl Streep--childish, churlish, petulant--is exactly why most Americans fear his presidency. Emtoionally unqualified. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 9, 2017

Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn't know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

Hillary flunky who lost big. For the 100th time, I never "mocked" a disabled reporter (would never do that) but simply showed him....... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

Throughout the Golden Globes, numerous actors criticised Mr Trump but Meryl Streep’s speech in particular was notably passionate.

"Hollywood is crawling with outsiders and foreigners, and if you kick us all out, you’ll have nothing to watch except for football and mixed martial arts, which are not arts," she said.

She also noted Donald Trump publicly mocking Serge Kovaleski, a disabled reporter from the New York Times.

Scenes from the 2017 Golden Globes







19 show all Scenes from the 2017 Golden Globes



































1/19 Actress Tracee Ellis Ross, winner of Best Performance in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy for 'Black-ish,' poses in the press room during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

2/19 Actresses Priyanka Chopra (L) and Sofia Vergara attend the 18th Annual Post-Golden Globes Party hosted by Warner Bros. Pictures and InStyle at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty

3/19 Priyanka Chopra arrives at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards, January 8, 2017, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

4/19 Sistine Stallone Scarlet Stallone and Sophia Stallone arrive at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards, January 8, 2017, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. AFP/Getty

5/19 Model Kendall Jenner and television personality Kylie Jenner attend the Universal, NBC, Focus Features, E! Entertainment Golden Globes after party sponsored by Chrysler on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. Jesse Grant/Getty

6/19 BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson, winner of Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for 'Nocturnal Animals,' poses in the press room during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. Kevin Winter/Getty

7/19 Actors Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, winners of the Best Performance by an Actor/Actress in a Motion Picture ? Comedy or Musical for 'La La Land', pose in the press room at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017. Rock Beck/AFP/Getty Images

8/19 Director Paul Verhoeven, winner of Best Foreign Language Film for 'Elle,' poses in the press room during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. Kevin Winter/Getty

9/19 Actor Tom Hiddleston, winner of Best Actor in a Miniseries or Television Film for 'The Night Manager,' poses in the press room during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. Kevin Winter/Getty

10/19 Actor Hugh Laurie, winner of Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Television Film for 'The Night Manager,' poses in the press room during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Images) Kevin Winter/Getty

11/19 Actress Isabelle Huppert, winner of Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama for 'Elle,' and director Paul Verhoeven, winner of Best Foreign Language Film for 'Elle,' pose in the press room at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. AFP/Getty Images

12/19 Actor Ryan Gosling, actress Emma Stone and filmmaker Damien Chazelle pose in the press room during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

13/19 (L-R) Songwriters Benj Pasek, Justin Hurwitz and Justin Paul, winners of Best Original Song for 'City of Stars' from 'La La Land,' pose in the press room during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. Rock Beck/AFP/Getty Images

14/19 Actress Tracee Ellis Ross arrives at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards, January 8, 2017, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

15/19 Cast and crew of 'Atlanta,' winners of Best Series - Musical or Comedy, pose in the press room during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. Kevin Winter/Getty

16/19 In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, Meryl Streep accepts Cecil B. DeMille Award during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty

17/19 Actress Meryl Streep, recipient of the Cecil B. DeMille Award, poses in the press room during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. Kevin Winter/Getty

18/19 BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Writer Stephen Glover (L) and actor/writer Donald Glover, winners of Best Series - Musical or Comedy for 'Atlanta,' attend the 18th Annual Post-Golden Globes Party hosted by Warner Bros. Pictures and InStyle at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

19/19 (L-R) Actors Trevante Rhodes and Naomie Harris, director Barry Jenkins, actors Ashton Sanders, Janelle Monae and Mahershala Ali of 'Moonlight,' winner of Best Motion Picture - Drama, pose in the press room during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

"There was nothing good about it, but it did its job. It kind of broke my heart when I saw it, and I still can't get it out my head because it wasn’t in a movie, it was in real life,” she added.

“That instinct to humiliate when it’s modelled by someone in a public platform, it filters down into everyone’s life because it gives permission for others to do the same. Disrespect invites disrespect, violence incites violence. When the powerful use their position to bully others we all lose."