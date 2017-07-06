  1. Sport
  2. Football
  3. Transfers

Transfer news live: Manchester United handed boost in defender chase as Naby Keita attempts to force Liverpool move

Live Blog

All the latest news from the crazy world of the summer transfer window

Click to follow
The Independent Football

This summer's transfer window could be one of the most exciting ever with some of world football's biggest names set for moves.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Alexis Sanchez, Kylian Mbappe and Alvaro Morata are just a handful of big-name players tipped for a move this summer, with the likes of Jose Mourinho, Arsene Wenger and Antonio Conte all eager to bolster their squads ahead of the new season.

Rather impressively, a number of clubs have already set about their business early. Manchester City are the summer’s early pace setters, having already signed both Bernardo Silva and Ederson, while Mohamed Salah recently joined Liverpool in a £34.3m move from Roma.

How Manchester United could line up next season

How Manchester United could line up next season

  • 1/12 How could United line up?

    Jose Mourinho's side have been linked with dozens of new signings, but who is most likely to line up for the club in time for the start of the 2017/18 season?

    Getty

  • 2/12 Goalkeeper – David De Gea

    Reports in Spain now suggest De Gea will stay at United once again as Real Madrid have failed to convince the club to sell.

    Getty

  • 3/12 Right back – Fabinho

    Jose Mourinho is a fan of Fabinho, who can play at both right-back and as a defensive midfielder. Monaco, however, do not want to lose many of the first-team stars which took them to a Champions League semi-final last season.

    Getty

  • 4/12 Centre-back – Eric Bailly

    Bailly had a phenomenal first season at United and looks like he will be the bedrock of Mourinho’s defence for the foreseeable future.

    Getty

  • 5/12 Centre-back – Victor Lindelof

    Victor Lindelof has joined the club from Benfica and will start in the heart of United's defence.

    Getty

  • 6/12 Left-back – Kieran Tierney

    Mourinho is not a fan of Luke Shaw and Matteo Darmian looked unconvincing when deployed as a left-back last season. United could turn to £15m rated Celtic defender Kieran Tierney, who has established himself for both his club and country despite only being 20-years-old. United scouts were spotted watching the player in England's recent World Cup qualifier against Scotland.

    Getty

  • 7/12 Midfield - Ander Herrera

    A fan favourite at Old Trafford, Herrera's tenacious performances in the middle of the park last season saw his stock rise immeasurably. With Wayne Rooney's days numbered, the Spaniard may be in line to take the captain's armband.

    Getty

  • 8/12 Midfield – Nemanja Matic

    The signing of Matic is one that screams not only of the need for discipline in the heart of this United team, but one that reiterates how the Portuguese is looking for players who can help him win now, not a couple of years down the line.

    Getty

  • 9/12 Midfield – Paul Pogba

    Mourinho is known to want to bring in a defensive midfielder in order to free up the Frenchman to operate further up the field.

    Getty

  • 10/12 Left-wing - Marcus Rashford

    The young English forward has done enough to earn Mourinho's trust and should be used in the first XI far more next term.

    Getty

  • 11/12 Right-wing – Ivan Perisic

    United are only willing to spend £35m on Perisic but Inter want £50m. The club are still confident they can push the deal through.

    Getty

  • 12/12 Striker - Romelu Lukaku

    Mourinho has prioritised a new No.9 this summer following Zlatan Ibrahimovic's season-ending injury and subsequent release and has opted for Lukaku as his top choice.

    Getty Images

Arsenal finally completed the club record deal for Alexandre Lacazette to go with left-back Sead Kolasinac while Everton are the other big spenders so far in the window, signing Michael Keane for a club-record £30m and Sandro Ramirez to add to Jordan Pickford from Sunderland for £30m and Ajax’s Davy Klaassen for £23.6m.

We will have all the latest news and reports throughout the day right here so don't touch that dial.

Follow all the latest in our live blog...

Live Updates

Real Madrid's legend Iker Casillas has agreed a one-year contract extension with Porto

 
Jose Gimenez appears to have handed Manchester United a transfer boost by admitting he 'dreams' of a move to the Premier League.
 
The 22-year-old has been on Jose Mourinho's radar for a while and this will no doubt come as music to his ears.
 
However, Gimenez also admits he loves life at Atletico Madrid and would be happy to stay for the rest of his career.
 
"I dream of playing in the Premier League because the games are very even. I would like to go [to England] but if Atletico makes me a lifetime contract I will stay," he told Direct TV.
 
"Atletico taught me a lot of things since the day I arrived to the club. I'm privileged to be here. I take with calmness the rumours about offers and I always speak about it with my agents."
 
The opening fixtures for the Premier League have been reschedule for TV - and it's mixed fortunes for Arsenal and Chelsea.
 
Check out who is on where below:
Leicester have completed the signing of Sevilla midfielder Vicente Iborra.
 
The Spanish midfielder arrives for a fee understood to be in the region of £12million.
 
The 29-year-old has put pen to paper on a four-year deal at the King Power.

Senior Everton sources insist no deal has been reached or fee agreed for the sale of striker Romelu Lukaku to Manchester United.

It is understood a £75million transfer fee has been agreed for the 24-year-old Belgian striker.

However, the Press Association report that Everton maintain no deal or agreement has been reached for their star man.

The plot thickens.

 
Arsenal are yet to reveal what squad number club record signing Alexandre Lacazette will wear - but a closer look at the squad can offer a few clues.

PSG will match Arsenal and Real offers for Mbappe

 
Paris Saint-Germain are ready to bid £118m for Kylian Mbappe, the same amount Arsenal and Real have been offering, according to Le Parisien.
 
The 18-year-old forward's future remains unknown as both the player and the club still hesitate whether a move away from Monaco is the best option for Mbappe.
 
Liverpool, Arsenal and Real have all been mentioned to have an interest in paying a record-breaking fee for the youngster, and now PSG have joined the race.
 
Mbappe is returning from his holiday on July 10 and will join his current team in pre-season training. A decision on his future should be made around this time, too.
The latest on Naby Keita now and Liverpool's prolonged pursuit for him.
 
RB Leipzig are holding out for £70million for the midfielder who Jurgen Klopp sees as his No.1 target this summer.
 
Leipzig are reticent to let him go but reports in his native Guinea claim he has met with the club on two separate occasions to try and force the move.
 
We await and see how it plays out but this one looks like it could run and run.
 
Swansea have confirmed the signing of Spanish midfielder Roque Mesa from Las Palmas.
 
A shrewd addition for Paul Clement. Very tidy player.
A transfer from the women's game now - and it's a biggie.
 
Toni Duggan has moved from Manchester City... to Barcelona.
 
The England international becomes only the second English player ever to sign with the La Liga giants following a certain Gary Linkeker.
 
Massive.
How will Manchester United line up with Romelu Lukaku then?
 
We've had a look at just that below:
Burnley have completed the signing of highly-rated Leeds left-back Charlie Taylor on a fur-year deal.

Norwich midfielder Graham Dorrans has arrived in Glasgow to complete a move to Rangers.

The 30-year-old Scotland international flew into Glasgow on Wednesday night after the English Championship club accepted a bid from Ibrox.

The midfielder's arrival is a ray of light for Rangers fans after a bleak 24 hours which saw them crash out of Europe, see winger Barrie McKay depart in an initial £500,000 deal and also suffer defeat in the Supreme Court.

 
Gerard Houllier has compared Alexandre Lacazette to former Arsenal player Ian Wright, adding that the “mobile” Frenchman has the ability to “fit in” with Arsene Wenger’s style of play at the Emirates.

Atletico Madrid forward Fernando Torres has signed a one-year contract keeping him in the Spanish capital through to June 2018.

"I am delighted to stay here for another year," the 33-year-old Torres, who joined Atletico aged 11 and has made 294 appearances for them, told the club website.

After making his first-team debut in 2001, the striker went on to become captain before joining Liverpool in 2007.

Spells with Chelsea and AC Milan followed before the twice European Championship and 2010 World Cup winner returned to Atletico in 2015.

 

Manchester United have agreed a fee of around £75m for Everton's Romelu Lukaku.
 
Jose Mourinho has prioritised a new No.9 this summer following Zlatan Ibrahimovic's release and has opted for Lukaku as his top choice.
 
Personal terms are expected to be a formality ahead of a deal that would be the second richest in Premier League history.
 
Chelsea were also very interested in Lukaku but United have moved quickly to secure the player ahead of their pre-season tour of the United States beginning on Sunday.
 

Huddersfield Town have signed their ninth player in the current transfer window with defender Scott Malone joining the Premier League side from Fulham.

The 26-year-old played in 42 matches last season in his first and only season at Fulham with his impressive performances earning him a spot in the Championship Team of the Year.

Fulham finished sixth in the league and reached the play-off semi-finals, where they lost to Reading.

"Scott is a good physical presence and is a very capable defender, plus he adds a lot going forward," manager David Wagner told the club website.

"He shows good football intelligence to time his forward runs and can setup goals for teammates and scoring them himself."

 

Shares in Olympique Lyonnais rocketed on Thursday after the French club announced the sale of striker Alexandre Lacazette to Arsenal.

Lyon said the fee for Lacazette, who recently broke into the French national team, was the highest ever achieved by the club in a transfer.

Olympique Lyon shares were up 1.3 percent in early trading.

The French club, which won the last of its seven Ligue 1 championship titles in 2008, first listed on the Paris stock market in 2007.

 

The Premier League in 2017 is many things but it is not a respecter of reputations. It is not romantic, not sentimental and it moves faster than anyone realises.

Wayne Rooney must know this. He is an unambiguous legend of the Premier League, having won it five times during his 13 years atManchester United. Only 10 players, all of them from United, have won it more than him.

And yet Rooney must also sense that now, approaching his 32ndbirthday, he has lost his footing on the carousel of English football.

So how will he fit in at Everton? Here's Jack Pitt-Brooke's take:

Wayne Rooney will be an Everton player again - but how much use will he actually be?

 

Manchester United will make a renewed, final push for Álvaro Morata this week as Jose Mourinho's frustration at a lack of signings begins to bubble over.

The Spanish forward has been United's top attacking target since Antoine Griezmann decided to remain with Atletico, and has his mind set on moving to Old Trafford.

But Real Madrid are holding firm over a €90m (£79m) fee, frustrating United's efforts to have their squad complete by the beginning of pre-season.

Jose Mourinho's transfer frustrations begin to boil over

 

Please allow a moment for the blog to load...

Comments