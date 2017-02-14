Since winning the Champions League in 2013 Bayern Munich have reached three semi-finals in a row. With three-time winner at the forefront, Carlo Ancelotti, they will be confident of going one better this season but will have to overcome Arsenal first.

Having met Bayern in the last-16 twice over the last five seasons, Arsenal are yet to lose in Munich when it comes to the knockout stage, winning 2-0 in 2012/13 and drawing 1-1 a year later. The German side this time around will be eager to set the record straight and get off to an encouraging start in this two-legged affair.

However, the pair did meet in last season's group stage, where Bayern inflicted a heavy 5-1 defeat on Arsenal in Bavaria.

With the pressure mounting, an away trip to Bayern Munich for the fourth consecutive season is not ideal for Arsene Wenger. But a win of this magnitude would certainly offer some kind of reprieval for Arsenal’s long-serving boss.

What is sure to be a hotly-contested affair could also be Arsenal’s season-defining fixture. With the Premier League seeming to be out of their grasps, a win against Munich on Wednesday evening may just salvage their season and Wenger’s job.

What time does it start?

Bayern Munich vs Arsenal kicks off at 19:45pm (GMT)

Where can I watch it?

The game will be broadcasted live on BT Sport 2/BT Sport 2 HD.

It’s a big game for…

Alexis Sanchez: The 28-year-old has featured 22 times this season for Arsenal and has a return of 16 goals and nine assists. He has been Arsenal’s go to man this season and no doubt come Wednesday evening they’ll be reliant on the Chilean forward to make something happen again. If Arsenal are to save their season they need some kind of result and Sanchez’s role in that will be pivotal.

Best stat…

If Arsenal are to progress through to the quarter-final they’ll have to overcome a European hoodoo as the Gunners have never beaten the German giants over two legs in the knockout stages of Europe's leading competition.

Remember when…

Bayern Munich beat Arsenal 3-1 at the Emirates stadium in 2013.

Player to watch…

Robert Lewandowski: Bayern’s Polish striker is yet again having another exceptional season with 21 goals in 30 games. Five of those 21 goals have come in the Champions League this season and the 28-year-old will be looking to add to his goal tally on Wednesday evening. Arsenal’s defence will need to be at their best if they’re to keep Lewandowski quiet and out of the headlines.

Lewandowski is in red-hot form again this season (Getty)



Past three-meetings…

Bayern Munich 5 Arsenal 1, Champions League, November 2015

Arsenal 2 Bayern Munich 0, Champions League, October 2015

Bayern Munich 1 Arsenal 1, Champions League, March 2014

Form guide…

Bayern Munich: WWWWDW

Arsenal: WWWLLW

Odds…

Bayern Munich to win: 12/25

Arsenal to win: 6/1

Draw: 7/2

(Odds provided by 888 Sport)