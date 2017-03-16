Manchester United face Russian side FC Rostov as they hope to reach the Europa League quarter-finals.

Jose Mourinho will hope to avoid a slip-up after his side picked up a handy 1-1 draw on a cabbage patch of a pitch in Russia. The return leg is expected to be a formality, with this being Rostov failing to win away from home in their last five European games.

With Zlatan Ibrahimovic set to return and Rostov losing both Aleksandr Gatskan and Timofei Kalachev to suspension, it will be a tough ask for the visitors to get anything from this one.

What time does it start?

The match kicks off at 8.05pm on Thursday 16 March at Old Trafford.

Where can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting from 7.30pm. Highlights will be shown from 10.30pm on BT Sport 2 or from 11.15pm on ITV.

It’s a big game for…

Paul Pogba: On Wednesday the Frenchman celebrated his 24th birthday, this match-up should be the party for him. As many question his ability to control a game, there’s no excuse here for Pogba not to reach his £89 million best.

Remember when…



Last week’s match was a step back in time, with Rostov's The best move came from the hosts, with Aleksandr Bukharov finishing brilliantly after deftly taking the ball down on his chest.

Player to watch…

Aleksandr Bukharov: The 32 year-old Russian, who scored in the first-leg, stands at 6ft 4in and has the intelligence to get in behind the pairing or Chris Smalling and Phil Jones.

Past three meetings…

FC Rostov 1 (Bukharov) Manchester United 1 (Mkhitaryan)

Europa League, March 2017

Form guide…

Manchester United: WWWWDD

FC Rostov: DWDWDD

Odds…

Provided by 888.com

Manchester United to win: 1/5

FC Rostov to win: 16/1

Draw: 21/4