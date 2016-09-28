Sam Allardyce was never likely to be found leafing through Stefan Zwieg’s Beware of Pity a la the cerebral Roy Hodgson but he could be heard on Wednesday searching for some of the stuff. Perhaps “Pity Me” will be his next book title.

Allardyce was out there playing the victim card: “Entrapment has won on this occasion,” he complained outside his Bolton home. That may be but the grimy world of football agents, third party ownership and transfer fees needs investigating so The Daily Telegraph should be applauded for getting its hands dirty.

The very fact that Allardyce was bragging about knowing methods to circumvent football’s third party ownership rules means that football’s third party ownerships rules need tightening up and the newspaper involved are right to shine a light on it.

Are we to wait for the Football Association to launch its own investigation into agents, bungs and the like? Or maybe that bastion of righteousness Fifa is planning a crackdown?

Until then why shouldn’t the flaws in the system be exposed? Allardyce, rather than complaining of being the victim, would have been wiser walking down his Bolton drive and announcing that this whole ugly affair had taught him a lesson and he now realises, thanks to his unwitting part in bringing it to light, that this shadowy side of football needs more transparency and better policing. He could even have offered to help with that given the he, after all, has such intimate knowledge of it.

1/20 February 1989 Allardyce joins West Ham as a player-coach under Brian Talbot before leaving for Limerick as player-manager. Getty

2/20 January 1997 After stints at Preston North End and Blackpool, Allardyce took over at Notts County where he won the old Division Three title. Getty

3/20 October 1999 Allardyce remained with Notts County until mid-October 1999, when he left to take charge of Bolton Wanderers. Getty

4/20 October 1999 Allardyce returns to Botlon, whom he turned out for during his playing career, after Colin Todd's departure. Getty

5/20 May 2001 After suffering defeat in the 1999/2000 play-off final, Allardyce leads Bolton to the Premier League by winning the 2000/01 play-off final against Preston. Getty

6/20 May 2002 Allardyce keeps Bolton up on the final day of the season. Getty

7/20 February 2004 Bolton suffer a heartbreaking 2-1 defeat in the League Cup final by Middlesbrough. Getty

8/20 May 2005 Allardyce leads Bolton to a club-record sixth-place finish in the Premier League to qualify for the 2005/06 Uefa Cup. Getty

9/20 April 2007 After eight years with Botlon, Allardyce resigns with the club in fifth position, with a move to another Premier League club on the horizon. Getty

10/20 May 2007 After seeing a move to Manchester City collapse, Allardyce was named Newcastle manager as Mike Ashley completed his takeover of the club. Getty

11/20 January 2008 Allardyce lasts less than eight months as he is sacked after failing to beat Wigan and Derby. Getty

12/20 December 2008 Big Sam isn't out of the game long as he returns to management later that year to take charge of Blackburn Rovers. Getty

13/20 December 2010 Two years into his reign at Ewood Park, Allardyce is sacked following the takeover by Venky's Getty

14/20 June 2011 Following West Ham's relegation in 2011, Allardyce is identified as the man who can get them back into the Premier League at the first attempt. Getty

15/20 May 2012 Allardyce wins the Championship play-off final for a second time to gain promotion to the top flight. Getty

16/20 May 2015 After West Ham fail to extend his contract, Allardyce says goodbye to the fans on the final day of the season. He's later replaced by Slaven Bilic. Getty

17/20 October 2015 Allardyce replaces Dick Advocaat at Sunderland with the Black Cats 19th in the table and his task to keep them in the Premier League. Getty

18/20 May 2016 Allardyce keeps Sunderland up with a game to spare, ultimately relegating their closest rivals and his former club Newcastle in the process. Getty

19/20 July 2016 Allardyce is named England manager on a two-year deal, claiming he has reached "the pinnacle" of English football. Getty

20/20 September 2016 Sam Allardyce resigns as England manager following an undercover investigation by The Telegraph that captured him advising fake Far East investors how to get around FA regulations. Getty

Wouldn’t that have been a surprising turn of events and a way for Allardyce to reach into the rubble of his career and salvage a modicum of respect?

Instead, he chose to be defensive and accusatory by using the word “entrapment”. He should have passed that Mayfair table napkin to reporters to dry their tears.

“I was trying to help someone out I knew for 30 years,” he added. Ahhh, so Big Sam was actually being kind and generous to a mate when he was seeking to be paid £150k for “keynote speaking” and socialising at the hotel bar.

As apologies go it was a lamentable effort and merely reinforces the belief that he was never the right man to be at the helm of English football in the first place. The powers that be at the FA were blind to that 67 days ago. They are all too aware now.