Sam Allardyce left his role as England manager after 67 days in the job with a seven-figure pay-out after receiving more than £1m following his resignation.

Allardyce mutually agreed to leave the England set-up after an undercover investigation by The Telegraph captured him negotiating lucrative speaking engagements in the Far East worth £400,000 and advising supposed investors in how to get around Football Association rules on third-party ownership.

However, the Daily Mail has revealed that Allardyce walked away from his £3m-a-year contract with a seven-figure pay-out after negotiating a severance agreement with the Football Association, which the manager confirmed on Wednesday morning contains a confidentiality clause.

“It was an error in judgement and I paid the consequences. Entrapment has won on this occasion and I have to accept that. The agreement was done very amicably with the FA and I apologise to those and all concerned in the unfortunate position I've put myself in.

“I have a confidentiality agreement and I can't answer any more questions. I am going to go and reflect on it. I would like to wish Gareth [Southgate, England caretaker manager] and all of the England lads the best.”

The Independent has contacted The Telegraph for a response to Allardyce’s claims.

1/20 February 1989 Allardyce joins West Ham as a player-coach under Brian Talbot before leaving for Limerick as player-manager. Getty

2/20 January 1997 After stints at Preston North End and Blackpool, Allardyce took over at Notts County where he won the old Division Three title. Getty

3/20 October 1999 Allardyce remained with Notts County until mid-October 1999, when he left to take charge of Bolton Wanderers. Getty

4/20 October 1999 Allardyce returns to Botlon, whom he turned out for during his playing career, after Colin Todd's departure. Getty

5/20 May 2001 After suffering defeat in the 1999/2000 play-off final, Allardyce leads Bolton to the Premier League by winning the 2000/01 play-off final against Preston. Getty

6/20 May 2002 Allardyce keeps Bolton up on the final day of the season. Getty

7/20 February 2004 Bolton suffer a heartbreaking 2-1 defeat in the League Cup final by Middlesbrough. Getty

8/20 May 2005 Allardyce leads Bolton to a club-record sixth-place finish in the Premier League to qualify for the 2005/06 Uefa Cup. Getty

9/20 April 2007 After eight years with Botlon, Allardyce resigns with the club in fifth position, with a move to another Premier League club on the horizon. Getty

10/20 May 2007 After seeing a move to Manchester City collapse, Allardyce was named Newcastle manager as Mike Ashley completed his takeover of the club. Getty

11/20 January 2008 Allardyce lasts less than eight months as he is sacked after failing to beat Wigan and Derby. Getty

12/20 December 2008 Big Sam isn't out of the game long as he returns to management later that year to take charge of Blackburn Rovers. Getty

13/20 December 2010 Two years into his reign at Ewood Park, Allardyce is sacked following the takeover by Venky's Getty

14/20 June 2011 Following West Ham's relegation in 2011, Allardyce is identified as the man who can get them back into the Premier League at the first attempt. Getty

15/20 May 2012 Allardyce wins the Championship play-off final for a second time to gain promotion to the top flight. Getty

16/20 May 2015 After West Ham fail to extend his contract, Allardyce says goodbye to the fans on the final day of the season. He's later replaced by Slaven Bilic. Getty

17/20 October 2015 Allardyce replaces Dick Advocaat at Sunderland with the Black Cats 19th in the table and his task to keep them in the Premier League. Getty

18/20 May 2016 Allardyce keeps Sunderland up with a game to spare, ultimately relegating their closest rivals and his former club Newcastle in the process. Getty

19/20 July 2016 Allardyce is named England manager on a two-year deal, claiming he has reached "the pinnacle" of English football. Getty

20/20 September 2016 Sam Allardyce resigns as England manager following an undercover investigation by The Telegraph that captured him advising fake Far East investors how to get around FA regulations. Getty

It was reported early on Wednesday morning that Allardyce is already willing to get back into football management, with a Premier League job likely to be his target upon any return. However, when pushed further by reporters outside his home in Bolton, Allardyce responded “who knows”.

Allardyce held intense talks with FA chairman Greg Clarke and chief executive Martin Glenn, with the decision taken from both parties that it was best if Allardyce left despite being in the job for little over two months. Both Glenn and FA technical director, Dan Ashworth, were believed to be reluctant to see Allardyce go after being involved in the process of hiring him as Roy Hodgson’s successor, but the embarrassing episode left Clarke – who replaced Greg Dyke last month – with little choice but to stress Allardyce’s departure.

The former Bolton Wanderers, West Ham and Sunderland manager has revealed he is leaving the country today to take a break and reflect on his departure, before targeting a return to football.