  1. Sport
  2. Football
  3. Premier League

Crystal Palace vs Hull live: Wilfried Zaha scores to put Eagles ahead and push Tigers towards relegation

In association with
Live Blog

Follow the latest action from Selhurst Park

wilfried-zaha.jpg

Crystal Palace host Hull this afternoon in a relegation six pointer with the Tigers' Premier League safety on the line.

Follow the latest in the live blog below...

Live Updates

43 MINS
 
The ball is lofted into the box towards Niasse, but Hennessey bursts out and collects possession. 
41 MINS
 
Yellow card: Puncheon is booked for a sliding challenge into the side of N'Diaye. 
 
Tempers are beginning to flare here at Selhurst Park. 
40 MINS
 
Yellow card: Robertson is booked for a late challenge on Ward.
37 MINS
 
Yellow card: Cabaye picks up a booking for a late sliding challenge and also appears to injure his ankle in the process.
34 MINS
 
GOAL
 
CRYSTAL PALACE 2 - 0 HULL CITY
 
Benteke doubles Palace's tally with a headed effort from a corner. The striker starts his run on the penalty spot and he remains unmarked, before leaping up and nodding the ball past Jakupovic. 
34 MINS
 
Ward sends an imposing ball into the box, but Dawson charges across and heads it out for a corner kick. It is a tremendous delivery, but there is no one attacking it for Palace. 
31 MINS
 
Milivojevic looks to put Benteke through with a lofted through ball, but Jakupovic is quickly off his line to come and collect the ball. 
28 MINS
 
N'Diaye goes for goal from 30-yards, but it flies way over the woodwork. 
26 MINS
 
Robertson is receiving treatment on the pitch following a collision with Zaha.
23 MINS
 
Ranocchia looks to put Niasse through, but the delivery is overcooked and it dribbles out of play. The defender is certainly struggling to redeem himself from the mistake that could potentially relegate The Tigers from the Premier League. 
21 MINS
 
Ward bombs down the right and sends a powerful delivery across the face of goal, but Benteke is nowhere to be seen. Hull quickly redeem possession. 
18 MINS
 
Hull have had 66% of possession so far, following their nightmare start to the fixture. 
16 MINS
 
N'Diaye crashes into Townsend in the middle, leaving the 25-year-old flat on the floor. Free kick to Palace.
13 MINS
 
Maguire bursts into the penalty area, but Puncheon sticks with him and manages to knock the ball out for a corner kick. Had the Hull lad escaped the grasp of Puncheon, he would have been through on goal. 
10 MINS
 
Palace send a corner into the danger zone towards Tomkins, who heads the ball just wide of the near post. What a chance to double their tally in the early stages of this fixture!
8 MINS
 
Grosicki moves into a promising position inside of the Palace area, but he attempts a skillful back-heel and looses possession. 
6 MINS
 
Townsend charges down the left, but Maguire brings the move to an early end with a tremendous tackle. 
 
3 MINS
 
GOAL
 
CRYSTAL PALACE 1 - 0 HULL CITY
 
Zaha breaks the deadlock, following a huge error from Ranocchia. The Hull defender looks to clear the danger, but he misses the ball and it puts the chance on a plate for Zaha, who slots it past Jakupovic effortlessly. 
1 MIN
 
Grosicki sends an early set piece into the danger zone. but Benteke leaps and manages to clear the danger. 
KICK OFF
 
The Tigers kick off to get the action under way. Game on!

Please allow a moment for the blog to load

What time does it start?

Crystal Palace vs Hull City kicks off at 12pm on Sunday 14th May.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be televised live on Sky Sports 1, with coverage starting at 11am.

It’s a big game for…

Wilfried Zaha. He has recaptured the form which convinced Sir Alex Ferguson to sign him for Manchester United in 2013 and Crystal Palace will need him to perform if they are to escape relegation. He has got 6 goals and 9 assists this season, and is a creative threat out wide with his trickery and power. If he can get involved in the game and provide good service to frontman Christian Benteke, they will punish Hull.

wilfried-zaha-2.jpg
Wilfried Zaha will be a key man (Getty )

Best stat…

8 of the last 17 meetings between these two sides have ended in a draw.

Remember when…

Crystal Palace came out 4-2 victors over Hull in a Championship game in March 2013. Some familiar names got on the scoresheet, with Kevin Phillips (3) and Zaha scoring Palace’s goals, while Hull’s were scored by Jay Simpson and David Meyler.

Player to watch...

Harry Maguire. The centre-half has performed admirably all season and will be central to keeping out all of the home side’s attacking talents. His strength, composure and ability on the ball have meant he is attracting attention ahead of the summer window from the likes of Tottenham and Everton. If Hull have any chance of keeping him they will need to remain in the Premier League, and this match will be vital in that quest.

Past three meetings…

Hull City 3-3 Crystal Palace, Premier League, December 2016

Crystal Palace 0-2 Hull City, Premier League, April 2015

Hull City 2-0 Crystal Palace, Premier League, October 2014

Form guide…

Crystal Palace: DWLLL

Hull City: LLWDL

Odds…

Crystal Palace: 21/20

Hull City: 27/10

Draw: 51/20

Comments