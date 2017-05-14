Crystal Palace host Hull this afternoon in a relegation six pointer with the Tigers' Premier League safety on the line.

What time does it start?

Crystal Palace vs Hull City kicks off at 12pm on Sunday 14th May.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be televised live on Sky Sports 1, with coverage starting at 11am.

It’s a big game for…

Wilfried Zaha. He has recaptured the form which convinced Sir Alex Ferguson to sign him for Manchester United in 2013 and Crystal Palace will need him to perform if they are to escape relegation. He has got 6 goals and 9 assists this season, and is a creative threat out wide with his trickery and power. If he can get involved in the game and provide good service to frontman Christian Benteke, they will punish Hull.

Wilfried Zaha will be a key man ( Getty )

Best stat…

8 of the last 17 meetings between these two sides have ended in a draw.

Remember when…

Crystal Palace came out 4-2 victors over Hull in a Championship game in March 2013. Some familiar names got on the scoresheet, with Kevin Phillips (3) and Zaha scoring Palace’s goals, while Hull’s were scored by Jay Simpson and David Meyler.

Player to watch...

Harry Maguire. The centre-half has performed admirably all season and will be central to keeping out all of the home side’s attacking talents. His strength, composure and ability on the ball have meant he is attracting attention ahead of the summer window from the likes of Tottenham and Everton. If Hull have any chance of keeping him they will need to remain in the Premier League, and this match will be vital in that quest.

Past three meetings…

Hull City 3-3 Crystal Palace, Premier League, December 2016

Crystal Palace 0-2 Hull City, Premier League, April 2015

Hull City 2-0 Crystal Palace, Premier League, October 2014

Form guide…

Crystal Palace: DWLLL

Hull City: LLWDL

Odds…

Crystal Palace: 21/20

Hull City: 27/10

Draw: 51/20