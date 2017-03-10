Liverpool host surprise package Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday, eight days after beating Arsenal 3-1.

Jurgen Klopp’s men will be looking to avoid a similar upset to the one they suffered against Sean Dyche’s men last August. Indeed, their record against the league’s bottom half teams as a whole has been woeful this season.

In contrast, the Clarets travel to Anfield in search of their first away win – no easy feat by all accounts.

When is it?

Kick-off is at 4.00pm on Sunday, 12 March, at Anfield.

Where can I watch it?

Sky Sports 1 will be broadcasting the game. Coverage starts at 3.30pm.

1/7 Daniel Sturridge An electric frontman just three years, Sturridge has now lost a bit of that spark, courtesy of his persistent injury problems. He could potentially still contribute if he easily slotted into Liverpool’s dynamic frontline, which was so effective in the early part of the season. Unfortunately, that unit appears to lose its balance once Sturridge is inserted into it. Survival rating: 3/10 Getty

2/7 Alberto Moreno Frozen out of the starting line-up since the opening day win at Arsenal, kept out of it by a makeshift left-back, Moreno is surely in line to depart this summer. Although he offers an obvious attacking threat, his lack of composure has cost Liverpool too many times in his short Anfield career. Survival rating: 2/10 Getty

3/7 Simon Mignolet He may have won his battle with Loris Karius for the starting spot between the sticks, but both may have lost the war. Neither have convinced when given an opportunity. Mignolet is simply the man in possession. There will be concern if that’s still the case come next season’s opening weekend. Survival rating: 5/10 Getty

4/7 Emre Can A player with undoubted potential, but one who has under-performed when called upon several time this season. His contractual situation is more pressing, however. Can’s current deal expires in the summer of 2018 and, with negotiations progressing slowly, Liverpool could be tempted to cash in. Survival rating: 6/10 Getty

5/7 Lucas Leiva A club stalwart, a fan favourite, but a player undoubtedly coming to the end of his time at Anfield. His contract expires this summer and a renewal would be one borne out of sentiment rather than sense. Survival rating: 2/10 Getty

6/7 Ragnar Klavan Brought in as a fourth-choice centre-back last summer, Klavan shot up the pecking order following Mamadou Sakho’s discipline issues. Joel Matip’s injury problems saw Klavan promoted further still and, though he has put in a handful of solid displays, others have been below-par. If a new centre-back arrives and Joe Gomez’s development continues apace, Klavan will be back on the fringes. Survival rating: 7/10 Getty

7/7 Loris Karius Like Mignolet, Karius' future will depend on whether Klopp decides to enter the market for a goalkeeper once again. If he does, last summer's signing from Mainz will have a long road back to the first team. He is young, though, and status as a relatively new signing could work in his favour. Survival rating: 7/10 Getty

It’s a big game for…

Roberto Firmino. The Brazilian’s form has slipped in recent weeks but he was able to strike early against Arsenal last Saturday to clinch his first goal in six games. It could prove to be a turning point for the player as he seeks to get his season back on track. He comes up against Michael Keane on Sunday and will need a big performance if he’s to stand any chance of getting a sniff in against Burnley.

Roberto Firmino celebrates after scoring Liverpool's opening goal against Arsenal ( Getty )

Best stat…

Liverpool have scored 19 goals in the opening 30 minutes of Premier League games this season - five more than any other club.

Player to watch...

Joey Barton. Mercurial, impulsive and pugnacious: Barton is a player who gives as good as he gets. Seemingly embroiled in controversy on a fortnightly basis, expect fireworks from the midfielder as he prepares to take on, and disrupt, Liverpool’s central unit. Despite his antics, both on and off the pitch, he continues to deliver for Burnley and will likely play a vital role for the side on Sunday.

Joey Barton is shown a yellow card during Burnley's FA Cup clash with Lincoln ( Getty )

Past three meetings…

Burnley 2 Liverpool 0, Premier League, August 2016

Liverpool 2 Burnley 0, Premier League, March 2015

Burnley 0 Liverpool 1, Premier League, December 2014

Form guide…

Liverpool: WLWLDL

Burnley: LDLDLW

Odds…

Liverpool to win: 2/9

Burnley to win: 13/1

Draw: 27/5