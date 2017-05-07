Liverpool host Southampton this weekend and there is no doubt that the stakes are higher for the home side.

What time does it start?

The match kicks off at 1.30pm on Sunday 7 May.

Where can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports 1, with coverage beginning at 12.30pm.

Preview

One player the Merseysiders will be targeting this summer is Southampton’s Virgil Van Dijk, who will have a host of Champions League clubs chasing him. The Dutchman has been a huge miss for Claude Puel since his foot injury in January, and Liverpool will be hoping to take advantage of his absence when the sides meet.

Philippe Coutinho is expected to hand his side a huge boost by starting the game despite an injury scare against Watford, when he was forced off with a dead leg, while Adam Lallana is likely to start after looking sharp on his return from injury in the same game: an occasion decided by a sublime Emre Can bicycle kick. Southampton have no new injury concerns and it is probable they will field the same team which drew 0-0 with Hull last weekend.

Klopp will be wary of Liverpool’s inconsistent form this season which has seen them excel in games against teams in and around the top of the table, but struggle against those below them. Their defence has been porous at times, conceding just two less goals (42) than mid-table Southampton in the league, which will encourage the likes of Gabbiadini that there are goals up for grabs in this game.

It’s a big game for…

Adam Lallana: His recent absence through injury was noticeable and Liverpool will be expecting the Englishman to push them on to a strong finish to the season. He provides them with much needed versatility in a fluid front three alongside Firmino and Coutinho, and can make the difference in tight games. He looked good when he came on against Watford and will need to produce more of the same against Southampton.

Best stat

Liverpool have not beaten Southampton since December 2015, when they won 6-1 at St Mary’s in the League Cup. However, the Merseyside club have won 47 per cent of the 82 games played between the two sides in all competitions.

Remember when…

Liverpool recorded their biggest victory over Southampton, a 7-1 thrashing in the 1998/99 season at Anfield in which Robbie Fowler scored a hat trick and his 100th goal for the club.

Player to watch...

Oriol Romeu. The ex-Chelsea man has been in excellent form for the Saints this season and is vitally important in his anchoring midfield role. His tackling, interceptions and distribution are his strongest attributes which give his defenders reliable cover and his attackers accurate service.

He will be tasked with thwarting Liverpool’s creative sparks at Anfield and will need to get his job right to give Southampton a chance of keeping their opponents out.

Past three-meetings…

Liverpool 0 Southampton 1

EFL Cup semi-final, January 2017

Southampton 1 Liverpool 0

EFL Cup semi-final, January 2017

Southampton 0 Liverpool 0

Premier League, November 2016

Form

Liverpool: WWWWD

Southampton: DLLWW

Odds

Liverpool to win: 5/9

Southampton to win: 5/1

Draw: 16/5