Arsenal and Manchester United are both in action on a busy day of Premier League matches as four games take place, with the action getting underway at midday as Watford take on Stoke. Follow the latest here.

Today’s matches:

Watford vs Stoke City – 12:00

Arsenal vs Bournemouth – 14:15

Manchester United vs West Ham United – 16:30

Southampton vs Everton – 16:30

Chelsea beat Tottenham on Saturday to stay top of the league

Spurs’s unbeaten start to the season ended at Stamford Bridge

Manchester City and Liverpool also win

Follow the live action below...

Please allow a moment for the blog to load...

This weekend’s Premier League results

Burnley 1-2 Manchester City

Hull City 1-1 West Bromwich Albion

Leicester City 2-2 Middlesbrough

Liverpool 2-0 Sunderland

Swansea City 5-4 Crystal Palace

Chelsea 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur