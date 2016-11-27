Arsenal and Manchester United are both in action on a busy day of Premier League matches as four games take place, with the action getting underway at midday as Watford take on Stoke. Follow the latest here.
- Today’s matches:
- Watford vs Stoke City – 12:00
- Arsenal vs Bournemouth – 14:15
- Manchester United vs West Ham United – 16:30
- Southampton vs Everton – 16:30
- Chelsea beat Tottenham on Saturday to stay top of the league
- Spurs’s unbeaten start to the season ended at Stamford Bridge
- Manchester City and Liverpool also win
This weekend’s Premier League results
Burnley 1-2 Manchester City
Hull City 1-1 West Bromwich Albion
Leicester City 2-2 Middlesbrough
Liverpool 2-0 Sunderland
Swansea City 5-4 Crystal Palace
Chelsea 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur
