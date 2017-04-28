Both Tottenham and Arsenal ground out 1-0 victories midweek. Spurs overcame a spirited Crystal Palace side to remain four points behind leaders Chelsea thanks to a superb strike from Christian Eriksen. Arsenal kept up their chase of the top-four with a laboured victory over Leicester after a Robert Huth own goal gifted them the three-points. Nacho Monreal’s speculative effort deflected off the German, leaving Arsenal five points adrift of fourth placed Manchester City with a game in hand.

Tottenham bounced back from the disappointment of a 4-2 FA Cup semi-final defeat to title rivals Chelsea against Palace, and will be determined to claim another home victory against old adversaries Arsenal. Spurs have only dropped four points in the league at home this season and will be glad that remaining fixtures against Arsenal and Manchester United are at fortress White Hart Lane.

Arsenal have been rejuvenated in recent weeks since their 3-0 defeat to Palace, winning three consecutive fixtures, including a dogged victory over Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final. They remain firm outsiders to claim the final Champions League spot, but will see this fixture as an ideal opportunity to ramp up the pressure on the Manchester duo while derailing Spurs’ title push. Should Arsène Wenger’s men fail to claim all three points, they will surely be too far adrift, and will have to turn all their attention to winning their third FA Cup in four years.

Tottenham v Arsenal: The best north London derbies







1/11 Tottenham Hotspur 1 Arsenal 0 - December 12, 1992

It was Teddy Sheringham's (right) first North London derby and, unsurprisingly, all attention was focused on the striker. It was also the first north London derby of the newly-formed Premiership. Yet it was not Sheringham who grabbed the headlines but Paul Allen, who scored the only goal of the game. GETTY IMAGES

2/11 Tottenham 2 Arsenal 2, 2004

2004 was Arsenal's 'invincible' season, and on top of that, they clinched the title at White Hart Lane. Arsenal were 2-0 up thanks to goals from Patrick Vieira and Robert Pires. Robbie Keane scored Tottenham's equaliser from the penalty spot to give the Gunners a late scare but there was no stopping this formidable Arsenal team. GETTY IMAGES

3/11 Tottenham 3 Arsenal 1, 1991

This was the first FA Cup semi-final played between the two sides. Spurs midfielder Paul Gascoigne (pictured) scored a memorable free kick from 30 yards out and Gary Lineker doubled the lead. Alan Smith pulled Arsenal back into the showdown but Lineker was on target once more to seal Tottenham's place in the Final, which they won the following month. Gazza's comment after the match was, "I'm off to get measured for me soot! Yes!" GETTY IMAGES

4/11 Tottenham 0 Arsenal 1, 1971

2004 was not the first time Arsenal won the title on their rivals soil. Arsenal went into the game needeing a win or a goalless draw to take the title and they got their reward when, with three minutes to go, Ray Kennedy headed home to secure the title. The Gunners went on to lift the FA Cup that season. GETTY IMAGES

5/11 Arsenal 1 Tottenham Hotspur 1, 1995

This match was billed as the battle of the strikers with Jurgen Klinsmann (pictured) and Ian Wright both chasing 30 goals for the season. Arsenal's frontman was on 29, while Tottenham's German striker had 27. Both men scored but the points were shared. Klinsmann was named football writers Footballer of the Year that season. GETTY IMAGES

6/11 Tottenham 2-3 Arsenal, 1988

All five goals in this entertaining derby came in the space of 12 first-half minutes. The best of the lot was the first, scored by Nigel Winterburn (pictured). Tony Adams went on a 40-yard run up the park before laying off a sublime through-ball to Winterburn who slipped it into the bottom corner. Chris Waddle brought things level for Spurs before two more for Arsenal, one from Brian Marwood and the other an Alan Smith header. Paul Gascoigne clawed one back, scoring with his sock after losing his shoe as he ran in on goal but it wasn't enough as Arsenal stopped the madness and held on for 3-2. GETTY IMAGES

7/11 Arsenal 2 Tottenham Hotspur 1, 2001

Sol Campbell had given Tottenham an added incentive ahead of the FA Cup semi-final against Arsenal by revealing that he was almost certain to stay at the club if they lifted the trophy. Yet it was not to be. The Gunners dominated the tie at Old Trafford, in what was Glenn Hoddle's first match in charge. Robert Pires scored the winner and we all know where Campbell ended up. GETTY IMAGES

8/11 Tottenham Hotspur 0 Arsenal 5, 1978

Despite the 'boring' tag they acquired under George Graham, Arsenal, especially during Liam Brady's era, used to win some games in style, and none more so than this one. The man-of-the match was hat-trick hero Alan Sunderland (pictured), but the game is better remembered for a classic Brady strike. The Irishman tackled a Spurs defender on the edge of the penalty area, stood up, and unleashed a fierce, curling shot into the top corner. GETTY IMAGES

9/11 Arsenal 4 Tottenham Hotspur 4, 2008

In one of Harry Redknapp's first games in charge he faced the daunting task of a trip to the Emirates. A memorable long-range strike from David Bentley got things underway but Arsenal were cruising at 4-2 on the cusp of extra-time. When Clichy slipped, Jenas ran 30 yards before curling a magnificent left-footed shot past Almunia to make it 4-3 and one of the greatest games in Premier League history was sealed when Luka Modric hit the post with a dipping volley and Lennon raced in to score the equaliser. GETTY IMAGES

10/11 Tottenham Hotspur 1 Arsenal 2, 1987

This match was the culmination of an epic League Cup semi-final encounter that took 270 minutes to complete. The first leg ended in a 1-0 Spurs victory at Highbury and the second a 2-1 defeat, so another match was needed to determine who would meet Liverpool in the final. A toss of the coin decided that it was to be played at White Hart Lane, but, once again, Spurs failed to make the home advantage count and lost out to a last gasp goal from David Rocastle (right). GETTY IMAGES

11/11 Arsenal 5 Tottenham Hotspur 2, 2012

With both sides desperately trying to secure a top-four finish, last season's clash had a lot resting on it. Arsenal came back after conceding two early goals to be level at half time before storming to a sensational win in the second half. The result appeared to affect Spurs who eventually slipped behind Arsenal in the league table and missed out on Champions League qualification as a result of Chelsea's European success. Getty Images

What time does it start?

Tottenham vs Arsenal kicks off at 16:30 on Sunday 30th April.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports 1 from 16:15. Highlights will be shown at 23:00 on Sky Sports 1.

It’s a big game for…

Theo Walcott. After another disappointing display as a central striker against Leicester, the 28-year-old, supposedly in the prime of his career, has failed to cement a starting birth. Should he be granted another opportunity, he has no bigger stage to prove his worth.

Best stat…

Wenger has never finished below Tottenham in the Premier League in 20 years in charge. The last time Spurs finished above Arsenal was in 1995.

Remember when…

Tomas Rosicky’s second-minute strike from an acute angle proved to be the decisive goal at White Hart Lane during the 2013/14 campaign. Tottenham lost on three separate occasions to Arsenal that season, including a 2-0 loss in the third round of the FA Cup.

Player to watch…

Christian Eriksen. The Dane produced the assist of the season during Spurs’ FA Cup defeat last Sunday and followed it up with a precious goal from 25 yards against Palace when it looked like the match (and his team’s title aspirations) might fizzle out. Eriksen has produced 12 assists this season and will be a key figure if Tottenham are to overcome Arsenal.

Past three-meetings…

Arsenal 1 Tottenham 1, Premier League, November 2016

Tottenham 2 Arsenal 2, Premier League, March 2016

Arsenal 1 Tottenham 1, Premier League, November 2015

Form guide…

Tottenham: WWWWLW

Arsenal: DWLWWW

Odds…

Tottenham to win: 5/6

Arsenal to win: 31/10

Draw: 29/10

