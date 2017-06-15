Two stars of their respective sports – two very different predictions.

On Wednesday evening, Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor announced that they have set a date for their eagerly anticipated boxing match and would be fighting at the T-Mobile Arena on August 26.

And it didn't taken long for personalities from the worlds of boxing and professional MMA to weigh in with their opinions, with three-time super-middleweight world champion Carl Froch and UFC featherweight Artem Lobov just two famous fighters to have had their say.

Perhaps unsurprisingly for a former boxer, Froch has rubbished McGregor’s chances of winning the fight, declaring the contest to be “a bit of a pantomime” and insisting the Irishman was “not a very good boxer”.

“It’s a very entertaining fight and it’s certainly one I’ll be watching - but it’s a bit of a pantomime,” Froch said on talkSPORT.

“This is a boxing match and Floyd Mayweather is really hard to hit. Although McGregor likes to stand and fight compared to other UFC fighters, he’s not a very good boxer.

“Mayweather makes very good boxers look ordinary and he beats all of them, that’s what he does.

“There’s no way Conor McGregor can stand in front of Mayweather and out-box him and beat him punch-for-punch – it just can’t happen.”

1/18 From trash-talk to super-fight Just how did an appearance on late-night show Conan and a rumbling Twitter feud turn into the biggest fight the sport of boxing has ever known.



Here, we tell the story of how the trash-talk turned into a super-fight. Getty Images

2/18 McGregor appears on Conan “If you’re asking would I like to fight Floyd Mayweather, I mean, who would not like to dance around the ring for $180m?” McGregor replied to a playful question from late-night host Conan O’Brien, in July 2015, on whether he would ever be tempted into switching sports.



“I would certainly box him if the opportunity arose,” he smiled.



“Most certainly.”

3/18 Mayweather's observation Mayweather then rekindled the speculation, that December. In an interview with FightHype on the worldwide adulation McGregor had received for knocking out Aldo in just 13 seconds, the American complained that he would never receive such acclaim from the public because of the colour of his skin.



“They say he talk a lot of trash and people praise him for it, but when I did it, they say I’m cocky and arrogant,” Mayweather observed.



“So biased! Like I said before, all I'm saying is this, I ain't racist at all, but I'm telling you racism still exists.” Getty Images

4/18 "I am an Irishman" This time, it didn’t take the other man the best part of half a year to respond. “Don’t ever bring my race into my success again,” McGregor commented in a long Instagram post, the very next day.



“I am an Irishman. My people have been oppressed our entire existence. And still very much are. I understand the feeling of prejudice. It is a feeling that is deep in my blood … If you want we can organise a fight no problem. I will give you a fair 80/20 split purse in my favour seen as your last fight bombed at every area of revenue.”



A feud was born.

5/18 McGregor 'retires' As interest in a fight with Mayweather began to increase, McGregor threatened to retire not just from MMA, but from sport altogether.



UFC president Dana White announced that the promotion has pulled McGregor from the main event at UFC 200, because of his refusal to participate in mandatory media duties. McGregor's response?



"I have decided to retire young. Thanks for the cheese. Catch ya's later."

6/18 Scoop Things came to a boil in May 2016. British tabloid The Sun reported that the two men were “on the verge” of agreeing to a deal, with an unnamed source telling the paper that “Floyd is obsessed with making Conor eat his words”.



The story attracted so much attention that Dana White, the president of the UFC, felt compelled to finally address the situation. He laughed off suggestions the super-fight would ever take place, instead pointing out that McGregor was contracted to the UFC, and would thus be in breach of contract should he attempt to organise a fight himself away from the confines of the Octagon. AFP/Getty Images

7/18 Battle of the photoshopped posters White's comments appeared to spur both men into action. First McGregor tweeted a mocked up fight poster with the caption 'MMA vs Boxing'... Getty Images

8/18 Battle of the photoshopped posters ... before Mayweather responded with an effort of his own (it wasn't quite as good).



Mayweather insisted began to insist a fight was “possible”. Then he told a journalist that he was a retired man and would only countenance returning to professional sport in order to fight McGregor. And then he pressed the nuclear button, offering the Irishman just $50m to fight him in what people were already describing as a billion-dollar bout. Getty Images

9/18 Leonard Ellerbe puts his foot down Hold the hype. Just as things were beginning to heat up, Mayweather’s promotions head, Leonard Ellerbe, poured cold water on the prospective fight, insisting it was “a calculated effort by McGregor to gain more fans”. Getty Images

10/18 Mac gets personal In an attempt to get discussions back on track, McGregor got personal.



"Call me CJ Watson!" he tweet, with a cartoon of him standing triumphantly above a knocked out Mayweather.



The caption was explosive: Mayweather was sent to prison in 2010 for the assault of his then-girlfriend. He was reportedly angry about text messages she had received from NBA star CJ Watson. Getty Images

11/18 White rebuffed At this point in the saga the president of the UFC, Dana White, reenters the fray.



Having previously insisted that the fight was a non-starter, he suddenly proposed a deal: $25m for each fighter, with the complicated PPV splits to be patiently worked out at a later date.



"He's a f***ing comedian," Mayweather replied. Getty Images

12/18 In February 2017... ... McGregor arrived in Las Vegas, to much excitement.



Mayweather tweeted the following. Getty Images

13/18 Conor's response McGregor's response to Mayweather's short statement was brutal and to the point.



"I am in Las Vegas. Floyd has retired on my arrival," he observed.

14/18 Conan's back! Without Conan O'Brien the biggest fight in the history of boxing would still be a daydream.



In March he invited Dana White onto his show, who said the following.



“I do think it’s gonna happen. I think it’s going to be a tough deal because obviously [there are] a lot of egos involved in this deal and a lot of people, so that always makes it tougher.



"On the flip side, there’s so much money involved. I just don’t see how it doesn’t happen.”

15/18 Conor and Conlan McGrgor was in New York to support Belfast boxer Michael Conlan in his professional debut against Tim Ibarra in March.



But the spotlight quickly sought him out. He reminded everyone that an announcement was imminent by shouting furiously into the face of ESPN boxing reporter Dan Rafael: "I AM BOXING!" Getty Images

16/18 Fine downgraded On March 22, an outstanding fine McGregor had with the Nevada Athletic Commission was downgraded, paving the way for the Irishman to obtain his necessary boxing license. Getty Images

17/18 McGregor confirms On Wednesday 14 June, the fight was finally confirmed by both men.



“THE FIGHT IS ON,” McGregor posted on Twitter, along with a mocking picture of himself side-by-side with Floyd Mayweather Snr.

18/18 Mayweather confirms “It’s official!" replied Mayweather on Instagram, along with a short promotional video confirming the involvement of Showtime. Getty Images

Froch did admit that Mayweather’s age and inactivity could work against him and even suggested that the undefeated American would be beaten if he returned to the ring against a “top-boxer”. But in Froch’s opinion, Mayweather will see McGregor as a “low-risk opponent”.

“Mayweather has been out of the ring for two years and he might just get caught – McGregor can punch a bit,” Froch added.

“But if you’re going to put money on it, you’re sticking it on Mayweather to beat him easy, either on points or by stoppage. Mayweather is more than capable of doing that to someone who is a basic novice – let’s not forget, McGregor is a novice boxer.

“Mayweather is probably thinking to himself, ‘I’ve been out for two years and I won’t get back into a ring against a top boxer, because I know I wouldn’t have much of a chance’.

“It’s too hard after just a year out. My coach Rob McCracken told me that once you’ve had a year out, forget about it. We all know that if it makes money, it makes sense, as far as Mayweather is concerned. This is a very low-risk fight for him.”

Froch doesn't think McGregor has any chance of winning the fight (Getty)



But McGregor’s sparring partner at Straight Blast Gym Ireland, the UFC featherweight Lobov, disagrees with Froch’s assessment, instead insisting that the American would be stunned by his opponent’s superior strength and reach.

“Just look at all the stats - Floyd hasn't faced anyone significant for a few years now,” Lobov told Reuters. “When he fought Manny Pacquaio it was five years after Manny's prime, he was on the way out basically. Conor is bigger, stronger, younger, and has a longer reach.”

Lobov also said that McGregor's broader fighting skill set would give him a big advantage over the 42-year-old Mayweather, who is renowned as a brilliant defensive boxer.

Mayweather v McGregor : Tale of the tape

“If you look at Mayweather's fights he often likes to get into the clinch, but what is a boxer in a clinch against a wrestler, an MMA fighter? Boxers are absolute novices in the clinch,” he added.

“Get a boxer and get him wrestling for a minute or two - the arms get so heavy, filled with blood, they can't even hold them up any more, they can't box.”

Lobov says he understands why Mayweather, who held world championships in multiple weight classes before retiring in September 2015, wants to take on what could be a risky fight.

Lobov has backed his training partner to win the contest (Getty)



“You have to give Floyd respect - he loves to compete, he sees this young lion coming up, everyone is talking about Conor and saying he's potentially a man that could beat Floyd, also wants to prove the world wrong.

“That is what makes this fight so interesting - Floyd is undefeated, Conor is young, he's the best MMA fighter ever. That's what makes it a great fight.”

Having witnessed McGregor's power first hand, Lobov is in no doubt that Mayweather's proud undefeated record is about to come to an abrupt end at the T-Mobile Arena on August 26.

“When Conor connects, people fall and they don't wake up. That's why I believe Conor will stop him within six rounds.”

Additional reporting by Reuters.