There is only a day to go until the return of HBO's fantasy series Game of Thrones and HBO has sorted fans out with the perfect refresher recapping key events from the past six seasons.

The seventh season opener premiered in the US earlier this week with the presence of one actor seeming to confirm the long-awaited return of their character.

Earlier this week, betting was suspended on a spoiler surrounding the season seven finale following a surge of “telling” bets.

What the Game of Thrones cast look like out of character







44 show all What the Game of Thrones cast look like out of character





















































































1/44 Rory McCann Getty Images

2/44 Sandor "The Hound" Clegane

3/44 Cersei Lannister

4/44 Lena Headey Getty Images

5/44 Tyrion Lannister

6/44 Peter Dinklage AFP/Getty Images

7/44 Daenerys Targaryen

8/44 Emilia Clarke Getty Images

9/44 Jon Snow

10/44 Kit Harington AFP/Getty Images

11/44 Sansa Stark

12/44 Sophie Turner Getty Images

13/44 Jaime Lannister

14/44 Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Getty Images

15/44 Arya Stark

16/44 Maisie Williams Getty Images

17/44 Theon Greyjoy

18/44 Alfie Allen Getty Images

19/44 Brienne of Tarth

20/44 Gwendoline Christie AFP/Getty Images

21/44 Bran Stark

22/44 Isaac Hempstead-Wright Getty Images

23/44 Petyr "Littlefinger" Baelish

24/44 Aidan Gillen Getty Images

25/44 Missandei

26/44 Nathalie Emmanuel Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

27/44 Varys

28/44 Conleth Hill Getty Images

29/44 Melisandre

30/44 Carice von Houten Getty Images

31/44 Samwell Tarly

32/44 John Bradley Getty Images

33/44 Gilly

34/44 Hannah Murray Getty Images for Turner

35/44 Jorah Mormont

36/44 Iain Glen AFP/Getty Images

37/44 Davos Seaworth

38/44 Liam Cunningham Getty Images

39/44 Tormund Giantsbane

40/44 Kristofer Hivju Getty Images

41/44 Bronn

42/44 Jerome Flynn Getty Images for BFI

43/44 Gregor 'The Mountain' Clegane

44/44 Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson

You can find a compilation of everything we know so far about the forthcoming episodes (the titles of which have been released by HBO) here, as well as a look at incest in Westeros ahead of Jon's meet with his auntie Dany.

Check out the latest episode of our podcast Kernels where we debate whether the series deserves the acclaim it receives.



Game of Thrones returns to HBO on 16 July and will be simulcast at 2am on Sky Atlantic. It will air the following evening (17 July) on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV.