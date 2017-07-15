There is only a day to go until the return of HBO's fantasy series Game of Thrones and HBO has sorted fans out with the perfect refresher recapping key events from the past six seasons.
The seventh season opener premiered in the US earlier this week with the presence of one actor seeming to confirm the long-awaited return of their character.
Earlier this week, betting was suspended on a spoiler surrounding the season seven finale following a surge of “telling” bets.
What the Game of Thrones cast look like out of character
What the Game of Thrones cast look like out of character
-
1/44 Rory McCann
Getty Images
-
2/44 Sandor "The Hound" Clegane
-
3/44 Cersei Lannister
-
4/44 Lena Headey
Getty Images
-
5/44 Tyrion Lannister
-
6/44 Peter Dinklage
AFP/Getty Images
-
7/44 Daenerys Targaryen
-
8/44 Emilia Clarke
Getty Images
-
9/44 Jon Snow
-
10/44 Kit Harington
AFP/Getty Images
-
11/44 Sansa Stark
-
12/44 Sophie Turner
Getty Images
-
13/44 Jaime Lannister
-
14/44 Nikolaj Coster-Waldau
Getty Images
-
15/44 Arya Stark
-
16/44 Maisie Williams
Getty Images
-
17/44 Theon Greyjoy
-
18/44 Alfie Allen
Getty Images
-
19/44 Brienne of Tarth
-
20/44 Gwendoline Christie
AFP/Getty Images
-
21/44 Bran Stark
-
22/44 Isaac Hempstead-Wright
Getty Images
-
23/44 Petyr "Littlefinger" Baelish
-
24/44 Aidan Gillen
Getty Images
-
25/44 Missandei
-
26/44 Nathalie Emmanuel
Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly
-
27/44 Varys
-
28/44 Conleth Hill
Getty Images
-
29/44 Melisandre
-
30/44 Carice von Houten
Getty Images
-
31/44 Samwell Tarly
-
32/44 John Bradley
Getty Images
-
33/44 Gilly
-
34/44 Hannah Murray
Getty Images for Turner
-
35/44 Jorah Mormont
-
36/44 Iain Glen
AFP/Getty Images
-
37/44 Davos Seaworth
-
38/44 Liam Cunningham
Getty Images
-
39/44 Tormund Giantsbane
-
40/44 Kristofer Hivju
Getty Images
-
41/44 Bronn
-
42/44 Jerome Flynn
Getty Images for BFI
-
43/44 Gregor 'The Mountain' Clegane
-
44/44 Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson
You can find a compilation of everything we know so far about the forthcoming episodes (the titles of which have been released by HBO) here, as well as a look at incest in Westeros ahead of Jon's meet with his auntie Dany.
Check out the latest episode of our podcast Kernels where we debate whether the series deserves the acclaim it receives.
Game of Thrones returns to HBO on 16 July and will be simulcast at 2am on Sky Atlantic. It will air the following evening (17 July) on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV.
- More about:
- Game of Thrones
- Game of Thrones season 7
- HBO