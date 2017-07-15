  1. Culture
  2. TV & Radio
  3. News

Game of Thrones season 7: HBO releases official season 1-6 recap ahead of premiere episode

A refresher of all the events you need to remember going into the new season

Click to follow
The Independent Culture

Popular videos

There is only a day to go until the return of HBO's fantasy series Game of Thrones and HBO has sorted fans out with the perfect refresher recapping key events from the past six seasons.

The seventh season opener premiered in the US earlier this week with the presence of one actor seeming to confirm the long-awaited return of their character.

Earlier this week, betting was suspended on a spoiler surrounding the season seven finale following a surge of “telling” bets.

What the Game of Thrones cast look like out of character

What the Game of Thrones cast look like out of character

  • 1/44 Rory McCann

    Getty Images

  • 2/44 Sandor "The Hound" Clegane

  • 3/44 Cersei Lannister

  • 4/44 Lena Headey

    Getty Images

  • 5/44 Tyrion Lannister

  • 6/44 Peter Dinklage

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 7/44 Daenerys Targaryen

  • 8/44 Emilia Clarke

    Getty Images

  • 9/44 Jon Snow

  • 10/44 Kit Harington

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 11/44 Sansa Stark

  • 12/44 Sophie Turner

    Getty Images

  • 13/44 Jaime Lannister

  • 14/44 Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

    Getty Images

  • 15/44 Arya Stark

  • 16/44 Maisie Williams

    Getty Images

  • 17/44 Theon Greyjoy

  • 18/44 Alfie Allen

    Getty Images

  • 19/44 Brienne of Tarth

  • 20/44 Gwendoline Christie

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 21/44 Bran Stark

  • 22/44 Isaac Hempstead-Wright

    Getty Images

  • 23/44 Petyr "Littlefinger" Baelish

  • 24/44 Aidan Gillen

    Getty Images

  • 25/44 Missandei

  • 26/44 Nathalie Emmanuel

    Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

  • 27/44 Varys

  • 28/44 Conleth Hill

    Getty Images

  • 29/44 Melisandre

  • 30/44 Carice von Houten

    Getty Images

  • 31/44 Samwell Tarly

  • 32/44 John Bradley

    Getty Images

  • 33/44 Gilly

  • 34/44 Hannah Murray

    Getty Images for Turner

  • 35/44 Jorah Mormont

  • 36/44 Iain Glen

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 37/44 Davos Seaworth

  • 38/44 Liam Cunningham

    Getty Images

  • 39/44 Tormund Giantsbane

  • 40/44 Kristofer Hivju

    Getty Images

  • 41/44 Bronn

  • 42/44 Jerome Flynn

    Getty Images for BFI

  • 43/44 Gregor 'The Mountain' Clegane

  • 44/44 Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson

You can find a compilation of everything we know so far about the forthcoming episodes (the titles of which have been released by HBO) here, as well as a look at incest in Westeros ahead of Jon's meet with his auntie Dany.

Check out the latest episode of our podcast Kernels where we debate whether the series deserves the acclaim it receives.


Game of Thrones returns to HBO on 16 July and will be simulcast at 2am on Sky Atlantic. It will air the following evening (17 July) on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV.

Comments