World leaders have begun to pay tribute to the former Cuban leader and revolutionary Fidel Castro who has died aged 90.

The incumbent Cuban President Raul Castro announced his brother had died at 10:29pm on state television late on Friday night. He ended the announcement by shouting the revolutionary slogan: “Toward victory, always!”

Mr Castro stepped aside 10 years ago after suffering a severe gastrointestinal illness, and before his 90th birthday in August he told supporters he expected to die soon.

Leaders and politicians from across the world have reacted to the death of the firebrand leader who headed a rebel army to unlikely victory in Cuba, embraced Soviet-style communism and defied the power of 10 US presidents during his near 50-year rule.

French President Francois Hollande said in a statement on Saturday that Mr Castro embodied Cuba's revolution in both its "hopes" and its later "disappointments".

"An actor of the Cold War...he represented, for Cubans, pride in rejecting external domination. France, which denounced human rights violations, has always contested the embargo imposed on Cuba by the US."

Russian President Vladimir Putin hailed Mr Castro as the "symbol of an era". In a telegram to the Cuban President cited by the Kremlin, he said: "The name of this distinguished statesman is rightly considered the symbol of an era in modern world history... Fidel Castro was a sincere and reliable friend of Russia."

Enrique Pena Nieto the President of Mexico, where Mr Castro fled and organised a rebel band that returned to Cuba 1956, said: "Fidel Castro was a friend of Mexico, promoter of a bilateral relationship based on respect, dialogue and solidarity."

Salvador Sanchez Ceren, President of El Salvador, tweeted: "With deep sorrow we received news of the death of my dear friend and eternal companion, Commander Fidel Castro Ruz."

1/20 Fidel Castro Fidel Castro waving the Cuban flag

2/20 Fidel Castro Fidel Castro has appeared in public for the first time in nine months in January 2014, attending an art gallery opening near his home AFP/Getty Images

3/20 Fidel Castro Fidel Castro meets with Pope Benedict XVI at the Vatican embassy in Havana on 29 March 2012

4/20 Fidel Castro Fidel Castro and his brother, Raul, at the Communist Party congress in Havana, 2011 EPA

5/20 Fidel Castro Fidel Castro attends a meeting for the 50th Anniversary of the Committees of Defense of the Revolution (CDR) on 28 September 2010 in Havana Getty Images

6/20 Fidel Castro Fidel Castro with Chavez in Cuba Getty Images

7/20 Fidel Castro Fidel Castro with Gabriel Garcia Marquez in 2000. The two friends first met in 1959 AFP/Getty Images

8/20 Fidel Castro Fidel Castro and King of Spain Juan Carlos wave upon the King's arrival to the Havana's airport in 1999

9/20 Fidel Castro Fidel Castro greets Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe in Havana, 1992

10/20 Fidel Castro Mandela salutes the crowd alongside Fidel Castro in Matanzas in July 1991 Getty Images

11/20 Fidel Castro Fidel Castro smokes a cigar during interviews with the press in Havana during a visit of U.S. Senator Charles McGovern in May 1975 Reuters

12/20 Fidel Castro Fidel Castro, then Cuban Prime Minister during a meeting next to guerrilla leader Ernesto Che Guevara in Havana, c. 1960 AFP/Getty

13/20 Fidel Castro A jovial greeting takes place between Fidel Castro and Soviet Union's Premier Nikita Khrushchev when they met at the United Nations in New York on 20 September 1960 GETTY IMAGES

14/20 Fidel Castro Fidel Castro speaks to supporters after gaining power in 1959 AP

15/20 Fidel Castro Fidel Castro confers with Gutiérrez-Menoyo, centre, and William Morgan in 1959 AP

16/20 Fidel Castro Fidel Castro during an address in Cuba after Batista was forced to flee, 1959

17/20 Fidel Castro Fidel Castro and associates cheer and raise their weapons and fists in the air on the CBS News Special Event 'Rebels of the Sierra Maestra,' Cuba, 1957

18/20 Fidel Castro Fidel Castro relaxing at a sugar plantation near Havana, surrounded by children in 1955

19/20 Fidel Castro Fidel Castro pictured cutting sugar cane in a field near Havana, 1955 Getty Images

20/20 Fidel Castro Portrait of Fidel Castro taken in New York in 1955 during an interview

Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro echoed Mr Castro’s victory slogan in his tribute over Twitter, which referenced the yacht Fidel and Raul Castro sailed in to Cuba to begin their revolution.

Mr Maduro wrote: “Sixty years after the Granma sailed from Mexico, Fidel sails towards the immortality of all those who fight their whole lives… Onwards to victory, always!”

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: "Fidel Castro was one of the most iconic personalities of the 20th century. India mourns the loss of a great friend. I extend my deepest condolences to the Government and people of Cuba on the sad demise of Fidel Castro. May his soul rest in peace."

Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev praised Mr Castro for "strengthening" his island nation.

"Fidel stood up and strengthened his country during the harshest American blockade, when there was colossal pressure on him and he still took his country out of this blockade to a path of independent development," Interfax news agency quoted Mr Gorbachev as saying.

Former Labour Cabinet minister and anti-apartheid leader Lord Peter Hain said: "Although responsible for indefensible human rights and free speech abuses, Castro created a society of unparalleled access to free health, education and equal opportunity despite an economically throttling USA siege.

"His troops inflicted the first defeat on South Africa's troops in Angola in 1988, a vital turning point in the struggle against apartheid."

Former London mayor Ken Livingstone called Mr Castro an "absolute giant of the 20th century", and blamed the US for the restrictions on civil liberties under his leadership. He told BBC Radio 4's Today programme that Cuba could reform now it was not under the threat of American invasion "even if Trump goes a little bit bonkers".

Former Labour trade minister Brian Wilson, who led efforts to normalise trade links with Cuba and said he shared an Old Havana whiskey with the president at one meeting, said said Mr Castro had sent out a "beacon of hope" to Latin America.

"He educated his people and he gave them healthcare they had never had before, and you can admire all of that without being an uncritical supporter, believe me, but do not lose the bigger picture - that Fidel Castro, for his region and for oppressed people throughout the world, sent out a message of hope," he told the Today programme

The former Pakistan presidential election candidate and ex-cricketer Imran Khan described Mr Castro as an "iconic revolutionary" over Twitter who "liberated his nation from all vestiges of imperialism". "Castro reasserted the Cuban nation's dignity and self worth that withstood US aggression and became a global leader for anti-colonial struggles."