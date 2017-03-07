Everything you need to know about Arsenal vs Bayern Munich

Arsenal face an uphill battle that will require the greatest comeback ever seen in the Champions League if they are to reach the quarter-finals as they trail Bayern Munich 5-1 heading into tonight’s last-16 second leg at the Emirates. Follow the latest here.

Arsenal vs Bayern Munich kicks off at 19:45

Arsenal without Mesut Özil through illness

Alexis Sanchez could return after being dropped against Liverpool

David Ospina set to start in goal

Bayern without Philipp Lahm (suspension) and Jerome Boateng (injury)

Renato Sanchez and Douglas Costa fit to feature.

Teams: TBC

Follow the live action below...

Please allow a moment for the blog to load...

Preview...

What time does it start?

Arsenal vs Bayern Munich kicks off at 19:45 GMT at the Emirates Stadium.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 19:00. Highlights will be shown on ITV at 23:15. You can also follow the match with out live blog here.

Past three meetings...

Bayern Munich 5 (Robben, Lewandowski, Thiago 2, Muller) Arsenal 1 (Sanchez), Champions League, February 2017.

Bayern Munich 5 (Lewandowski, Muller 2, Alaba, Robben) Arsenal 1 (Giroud), Champions League, November 2015.

Arsenal 2 (Giroud, Özil) Bayern Munich 0, Champions League, October 2015.

Form...

Arsenal: LLWLWL

Bayern Munich: WWDWWW

Odds...

Arsenal to win: 11/1

Bayern Munich to win: 94/100

Draw: 29/10

(Odds provided by 888 Sport)