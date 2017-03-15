Manchester City head to Monaco in what could be a night to remember. The 5-3 scoreline from the first-leg has every chance of being repeated as both sides battle to reach the quarter-finals.

Pep Guardiola's backline has come in for much criticism this season, and while in the league the Citizens have conceded only one goal in the four matches since the first leg, Monaco’s attacking fluidity could expose them.

Leonardo Jardim's men will be without experienced defender Kamil Glik due to suspension, so attack will be the best form of defence for the home side.

What time does it start?

The match kicks off at 7.45pm on Wednesday 15 March at the Stade Louis II

Where can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting at 7.00pm. Alternatively, you can follow minute-by-minute coverage on The Independent's live blog.

Highlights will be shown from 11.15pm on ITV.

It’s a big game for…

Kylian Mbappé: If you had told Monaco they would be heading home with three away goals three weeks ago, they'd have been happy. Yet somehow, they still enter this second-leg two goals down.

Having scored one of the Ligue 1 side's three and being hailed as the new Thierry Henry, Kylian Mbappé will have to produce if his team are to have a chance.

Best stat...

18: Mbappé fired his strike into the roof of the net as if he’d been doing for years, was it not only his first Champions League start but also being the envious age of 18, in contrast to his finish .

Remember when…



The reverse tie in Manchester had absolutely everything. While you admire all the goals and the criminal defending, make sure to check out Pep Guardiola’s reaction to Sergio Aguero’s yellow card after the Argentinian was judged to have dived. Danijel Subasic, the Monaco goalkeeper, actually appeared to trip the attacker.

Player to watch…

Sergio Aguero: Whether he starts or appears from the bench, due to Guardiola’s tendency to surprise, the Argentine will be a key part in ensuring the Citizens reach the quarter finals for the second time in their history.

Past three meetings…

Manchester City 5 (Sterling, Aguero 2, Stones, Sane) Monaco 3 (Falcao 2, Mbappe)

Champions League, February 2017

Form guide…

Monaco: DLWWWW

Manchester City: DWWWDW

Odds…

Monaco to win: 8/5

Manchester City to win: 17/11

Draw: 37/13