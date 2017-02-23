Beyonce cancels Coachella performance, will headline in 2018

Beyoncé, who is pregnant with twins, will no longer headline Coachella this year. She will now headline the festival in 2018.

Festival organizers announced the singer’s decision on Thursday afternoon following the advice of her doctors to keep a less rigorous schedule in the later stages of her pregnancy.

“Following the advice of her doctors to keep a less rigorous schedule in the coming months, Beyoncé has made the decision to forgo performing at the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival,” organizers wrote in a statement. “However, Goldenvoice and Parkwood are pleased to confirm that she will be a headliner at the 2018 festival. Thank you for your understanding.”

It’s currently unclear who will take the 35-year-old megastar’s spot. Radiohead and Kendrick Lamar will also headline the two-weekend festival in April.