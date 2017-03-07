Real Madrid travel to Napoli tonight in the Champions League as they look to capitalise on their 3-1 first-leg advantage and progress through to the quarter-finals of Europe’s elite competition.

Karim Benzema, Toni Kroos, and Casemiro helped seal victory for Real last month and Zinedine Zidane’s men are once again tipped to emerge victorious from this evening’s second-leg clash at the Stadio San Paolo.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale have both been included in Madrid's squad after missing Saturday's 4-1 win over Eibar. Ronaldo has recovered from a minor injury while fellow forward Bale was suspended for the match.

Napoli have winger Dries Mertens available after recovering from a knock.

What time is kick-off?

7.45pm (GMT), Tuesday 7 March.

Where can I watch it?

BT Sport 3.

It’s a big game for…

Dries Mertens. With 25 goals to his name across all competitions this season, the Belgian could be the man to inspire a shock fightback for the hosts tonight. Mertens was in particularly fine form at the weekend, clinching both goals in his side’s 2-1 Serie A victory away at AS Roma. Napoli need Mertens more than ever if they’re to stand any chance of reaching the quarters.

Dries Mertens in training ahead of Tuesday's game (Getty)

Best stat…

Real Madrid have progressed in each of their past eight Champions League ties when they have won the first leg.

Player to watch…

Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese returns to Zidane’s squad after being rested for the side’s recent 4-1 victory over Eibar due to a “niggle”. Expect a fresh and rejuvenated Ronaldo to be firing on all cylinders as he seeks to secure his side’s spot in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Ronaldo returns from injury (Getty)



Predicted line-ups…

Napoli XI: Reina; Hysaj, Albiol, Koulibaly, Ghoulam; Zielinski, Diawara, Hamsik; Callejon, Mertens, Insigne

Real Madrid XI: Navas; Carvajal, Pepe, Ramos, Marcelo; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Bale, Benzema, Ronaldo

Form guide…

Napoli: WLLWLW

Real Madrid: WDWLWW

Odds…

Napoli to win: 2/1

Real Madrid to win: 32/25

Draw: 14/5