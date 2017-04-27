Thursday’s Manchester derby promises to be one of the most consequential in recent seasons given the tussle for a Champions League spot looks like it will go down to the wire. While it is not quite a shootout for fourth given Liverpool’s slip-up on Sunday, this match will go a long way to determining England’s Champions League representatives next season.

Hosts Manchester City currently occupy fourth with 64 points, while Manchester United are fifth on 63 points. Both have played 32 games, two less than Liverpool in third place. Although United could qualify for the Champions League by winning the Europa League, José Mourinho will want to ensure qualification through league position should they fail in Europe.

Mourinho’s men have the power of momentum behind them having won their last three league fixtures, a run which included an impressive 2-0 victory over leaders Chelsea. They are also unbeaten in 23 league fixtures, dating back to October last year.

Conversely, City boss Pep Guardiola is facing his first season as a manager without silverware after losing to Arsenal in the FA Cup semi-final on Sunday, although they could be boosted by the potential return of Gabriel Jesus after a long spell on the sidelines.

1/11 Goalkeeper: David de Gea City’s goalkeepers have been an Achilles' heel for Pep Guardiola in his first season in English football. Claudio Bravo has failed to live up to expectations and has had to settle for a rotation policy with Willy Caballero. De Gea, on the other hand, has had another impressive season for United and was recognised by the PFA in their team of the year. Getty Images

2/11 Right-back: Antonio Valencia The evergreen Valencia deserves the gong for best right-back in Manchester after another consistent campaign. The 31-year-old has been ever-present for United and has been effective as an attacking, as well as defensive, outlet, contributing three assists in the Premier League. City’s ageing duo of Bacary Sagna and Pablo Zabaleta have failed to hit form this season. Man Utd via Getty Images

3/11 Centre-back: Eric Bailly United have only lost three games in the league this season, conceding 24 goals in the process – the second least in the division. Summer signing Bailly can take a lot of the credit after an impressive debut season. The Ivorian has kept nine clean sheets in 20 league appearances this term. Man Utd via Getty Images

4/11 Centre-back: Vincent Kompany Despite having only made five league appearances in another injury ravaged campaign, the City captain’s experience earns him the second spot in the centre of defence. He is more reliable than the erratic Nicolas Otamendi and the youthful John Stones, and with Chris Smalling touch-and-go to be fit for Thursday, Kompany is the best fit. AFP/Getty Images

5/11 Left-back: Luke Shaw Both Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola inherited full-backs in the twilight of their careers. Shaw, only 21, takes the left-back spot, despite enduring a difficult relationship with Mourinho, because he represents the best attacking outlet. He has found his way back into the starting XI in recent weeks looks now to be part of Jose’s plans. Getty Images

6/11 Midfield: Michael Carrick Perennially under-appreciated by England managers, Carrick continues to offer assurance and accuracy in the centre of United’s midfield. Often the conduit between attack and defence, the 35-year-old – celebrating his 11th year at the club – is a safe pair of hands for Mourinho and ideal support for his flair players in more advanced positions. Getty Images

7/11 Midfield: Fernandinho The box-to-box Brazilian has been a mainstay in Guardiola’s midfield this season, making 26 appearances in the league. Fernandinho’s break up play and ball retention earns him a place in the combined XI ahead of Paul Pogba who has delivered some great moments but failed to deliver on a consistent basis. Getty Images,

8/11 Right wing: Kevin De Bruyne De Bruyne has provided 13 assists this season – more than any other player in the league. The Belgian has made 30 appearances in the league this season and has proved his quality in the Champions League, with a scintillating display against Barcelona at the Etihad in November. Getty Images

9/11 Attacking midfield: Henrikh Mkhitaryan A toss-up between Mkhitaryan and David Silva. The former Bundesliga Player of the Year shades it because he can also play as a support striker, capable of playing on the shoulder of the last defender as well as threading the ball through to a number nine. Mkhitaryan has scored four goals in the league this season, most memorable being his scorpion-kick against Sunderland. Getty Images

10/11 Left wing: Leroy Sane Big-money signing Sane must be one of the first names on Guardiola’s team sheet after running into a purple patch of form in recent months. The strong-running German has scored nine goals in his debut season and has offered a welcome injection of pace in the absence of fellow new-boy Gabriel Jesus who picked up an injury in February. Getty Images

11/11 Attack: Sergio Aguero Despite being replaced by Gabriel Jesus in the New Year, Aguero remains the most gifted forward player in the Premier League. The former Golden Boot winner has scored 17 league goals this season and proved his quality once again in the FA Cup on Sunday with a deft chip over Petr Čech. AFP/Getty Images

What time does it start?

Manchester City vs Manchester United kicks off at 20:00

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports 1 from 19:00. Highlights will be shown at 12am on Sky Sports 1.

It’s a big game for…

Sergio Agüero. The prolific Argentine was controversially dropped for new signing Gabriel Jesus, before being recalled after the 20-year-old Brazilian fractured his metatarsal in February. With Jesus on the verge of a full recovery, Agüero is running out of opportunities to prove to Guardiola that he is still the man to lead the line for City.

Aguero scores against Arsenal in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley (AFP/ Getty Images)

Weird stat…

Despite emerging victorious in their last encounter in the EFL Cup in October, Jose Mourinho has won only four of his 18 meetings with Pep Guardiola.

Remember when…

Vincent Kompany’s header gave City a 1-0 win over United to put them firmly in charge of the title race in the 2011/12 season. The win put City top of the league on goal difference, just three weeks after they trailed United by eight points. City’s captain has returned to the starting eleven in recent weeks and will be hoping to inspire his team to another famous derby win on Thursday.

Player to watch…

Marcus Rashford. The youngster was rested for Manchester United’s 2-0 win at Burnley on Sunday, presumably to keep him fresh for the derby on Thursday. The 19-year-old has impressed in recent weeks in the absence of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, scoring against Chelsea in the league and clinching the winner against Anderlecht to send United into the semi-final of the Europa League.

Marcus Rashford celebrates his winner against Anderlecht last week ( Getty )

Past three-meetings…

Manchester United 1 Manchester City 0, EFL Cup October 2016

Manchester United 1 Manchester City 2, Premier League September 2016

Manchester City 0 Manchester United 1, Premier League March 2016

Form guide…

Manchester City: DDLWWL

Manchester United: DWDWWW

Odds…

Manchester City to win: 87/100

Manchester United to win: 13/4

Draw: 27/10

(Odds provided by 888 Sport)