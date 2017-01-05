Jose Mourinho is "interested" in linking up with former Chelsea and Arsenal player Lassana Diarra, according to reports in France.

Sports news website Foot Mercato believes Diarra is looking for a way out of Olympique Marseille, with offers also likely to come from China.

The French midfielder, who played for Mourinho at both Chelsea and Real Madrid, was suspended for a year in 2014 and fined €10m by the Court of Arbitration for Sport after a contractual dispute with former club Lokomotiv Moscow.

The 31-year-old could slot into United's midfield if Morgan Schneiderlin leaves amid interest from Everton and West Brom.

​James Rodriguez, who scored a first-half brace in Real Madrid's win over Sevilla on Wednesday night, has put to bed any speculation he will be leaving the European champions.

Speaking after the game, the Colombian midfielder confirmed he had spoken to coach Zinedine Zidane and told him he wanted to stay and fight for a regular place in the team.

"Real Madrid is the club I dreamed about. And here I am living that dream," he said. Rodriguez had been linked with a potential move to either United or Chelsea.

1/10 In: Victor Lindelof United have been linked with signing the Benfica centre-back for some time now. Rumours have however surfaced that the Red Devils might be deterred at the fact that the Swede has signed a new contract which will increase his release clause to a reported £50m.

2/10 In: Virgil van Dijk The Southampton central defender has been subject to a lot of interest from the league’s big clubs approaching the January transfer window. Before the Saints’ last two games, they had one of the best defences in the league, and the Dutch international played a pivotal role in achieving that.

3/10 In: Antoine Griezmann One of the world’s most sought-after talents, United would have to pay big money to bring him to Old Trafford. With Zlatan Ibrahimovic coming to the end of his career, Griezmann could be seen as a long-term choice to spearhead United’s attack. Atletico’s main man won Player of the Tournament at Euro 2016, after scoring six goals.

4/10 In: James Rodriguez The Colombian international has spent most of this season on the sidelines, with most of his appearances coming from off the bench. Despite this, it would still require a high fee for Real Madrid to let him go after they signed him from Monaco for £63m.

5/10 In: Yannick Ferreira-Carrasco This campaign, United have failed to have a consistent performer in the left-wing role with Memphis Depay and Jesse Lingard flattering to deceive for the most part. Carrasco would be a perfect fit, slotting in alongside Ibrahimovic and Henrikh Mkhitaryan in their front three. They’d have to break the bank to prise the 23-year-old away from the Vicente Calderon, though.

6/10 In: Joel Pereira The young Swiss goalkeeper has been on loan at Belenenses this term. Pereira has impressed for the Portuguese side in his eight appearances and according to reports Jose Mourinho has summoned him back to Manchester to be the third-choice goalkeeper at Old Trafford.

7/10 In: Nelson Semedo United have been heavily linked with Semedo’s teammate Lindelof, but reports suggest that Mourinho is interested in the right-back also. However it appears that Antonio Valencia has cemented his spot as the first-choice right-back, featuring in 17 Premier League games this season.

8/10 Out: Sam Johnstone It is likely that 23-year-old shot-stopper Johnstone will be leaving on loan in this transfer window. After recalling Pereira, it is thought that Johnstone will be loaned out again with Aston Villa the most likely destination.

9/10 Out: Memphis Depay The Dutch winger has failed to impress since Louis Van Gaal brought him to Manchester from PSV. He seems out-of-favour with Mourinho also, playing a combined total of 20 minutes in four games for the Red Devils.

10/10 Out: Morgan Schneiderlin Heavy interest has been displayed in the 27-year-old French midfielder this transfer window. Everton and West Brom have both declared their interest with the former recently having a £19 million bid rejected by United, with United hoping to sell him for more. Despite this, it is believed that he will be leaving Manchester this month.

Manchester United are among a host of Premier League Clubs chasing Bury youngsters Jacob Bedeau and Callum Styles, according to ESPN.

Styles, 16, plays as a centre-forward and made history last season by becoming the first player born in the year 2000 to play in the Football League. Bedeau is a centre-half who signed from Leyton Orient.

Both have broken into the League One club's starting XI in recent weeks, but with Liverpool, Manchester City and Everton also reportedly interested, it appears as though Mourinho has plenty of competition for their signatures.

Rio Ferdinand sparked rumours on Wednesday that Patrice Evra could be on his way back to Old Trafford after posting a message to his old teammate on Instagram.

However, there's no chance of a deal for the former France international, according the Manchester Evening News.

The paper reports that "United are not in a position to offer their former favourite the opportunity" with Mourinho having long-term faith in 21-year-old left-back Luke Shaw.

Memphis Depay will only be allowed to leave Old Trafford in a permanent deal, according to The Sun, amid rumours Everton were interested in a loan deal for the Dutchman.