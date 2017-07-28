  1. Sport
Transfer news live: Liverpool make final Naby Keita offer, Arsenal make Thomas Lemar bid, United after Gareth Bale

Live Blog

All the latest news from the crazy world of the summer transfer window

Will any big deals be completed on Thursday? Getty

Manchester United are keeping a close eye on the future of Gareth Bale with the news that the Welsh star could be made available if Real Madrid make progress with their £160m pursuit of Kylian Mbappe.

Real are looking to break the transfer world record with a move for Monaco striker Mbappe, and if they see room to move in the summer window, they could look to sell former Tottenham wing Bale to free up the additional funds needed for the teenager.

That would open the door for United to move for the 28-year-old, with The Independent revealing this week that Jose Mourinho is monitoring his situation in the knowledge that United are the only club that Bale will leave Madrid for.

How Manchester United could line up next season

How Manchester United could line up next season

  • 1/12 How could United line up?

    Jose Mourinho's side have been linked with dozens of new signings, but who is most likely to line up for the club in time for the start of the 2017/18 season?

    Getty

  • 2/12 Goalkeeper – David De Gea

    Reports in Spain now suggest De Gea will stay at United once again as Real Madrid have failed to convince the club to sell.

    Getty

  • 3/12 Right back – Fabinho

    Jose Mourinho is a fan of Fabinho, who can play at both right-back and as a defensive midfielder. Monaco, however, do not want to lose many of the first-team stars which took them to a Champions League semi-final last season.

    Getty

  • 4/12 Centre-back – Eric Bailly

    Bailly had a phenomenal first season at United and looks like he will be the bedrock of Mourinho’s defence for the foreseeable future.

    Getty

  • 5/12 Centre-back – Victor Lindelof

    Victor Lindelof has joined the club from Benfica and will start in the heart of United's defence.

    Getty

  • 6/12 Left-back – Kieran Tierney

    Mourinho is not a fan of Luke Shaw and Matteo Darmian looked unconvincing when deployed as a left-back last season. United could turn to £15m rated Celtic defender Kieran Tierney, who has established himself for both his club and country despite only being 20-years-old. United scouts were spotted watching the player in England's recent World Cup qualifier against Scotland.

    Getty

  • 7/12 Midfield - Ander Herrera

    A fan favourite at Old Trafford, Herrera's tenacious performances in the middle of the park last season saw his stock rise immeasurably. With Wayne Rooney's days numbered, the Spaniard may be in line to take the captain's armband.

    Getty

  • 8/12 Midfield – Nemanja Matic

    The signing of Matic is one that screams not only of the need for discipline in the heart of this United team, but one that reiterates how the Portuguese is looking for players who can help him win now, not a couple of years down the line.

    Getty

  • 9/12 Midfield – Paul Pogba

    Mourinho is known to want to bring in a defensive midfielder in order to free up the Frenchman to operate further up the field.

    Getty

  • 10/12 Left-wing - Marcus Rashford

    The young English forward has done enough to earn Mourinho's trust and should be used in the first XI far more next term.

    Getty

  • 11/12 Right-wing – Ivan Perisic

    United are only willing to spend £35m on Perisic but Inter want £50m. The club are still confident they can push the deal through.

    Getty

  • 12/12 Striker - Romelu Lukaku

    Mourinho has prioritised a new No.9 this summer following Zlatan Ibrahimovic's season-ending injury and subsequent release and has opted for Lukaku as his top choice.

    Getty Images

Elsewhere, Liverpool are determined to dig in and not allow Philippe Coutinho to join Barcelona, although their resolve will be tested if the Catalans follow up their interest with an official bid in the coming days.

Finally, Arsenal are said to still be in for Monaco forward Thomas Lemar, although his future could depend heavily on the Ligue 1 side’s ability to hold on to Mbappe this summer.

Follow the live news below...

Live Updates

It'll be the return that will feel like a new signing, but for now Santi Cazorla admits that he has no idea when he'll be playing again. The Arsenal man has not been seen on the pitch since October, and the worst part is that his six-year-old son Enzo has started asking him when he will play again. 
 

No Arsenal return in sight for Santi Cazorla as injury takes its toll on his personal life

Middlesbrough have competed the signing of West Ham United striker Ashley Fletcher for £6.5m.
 
The former Manchester United youth player has signed a five-year contract at the Riverside, joining Garry Monk's Teesside revamp.
 

Neymar training bust-up


Is this the beginning of the end for Neymar's Barcelona career? 
 

Neymar storms out of Barcelona training session

Lucas Perez's Arsenal nightmare appears to be coming to an end.
 
According to AS, the Spaniard is returning to his native country and former club Deportivo La Coruna.
 
Agent Rodrigo Fernandez has flown to London to negotiate his client's departure from the Emirates.
BREAKING NEWS
 
The investigation into the alleged assault of Ross Barkley at a Liverpool city centre bar has been closed with no further action being taken.
 
The Everton midfielder deciding against making a formal complaint despite the incident being captured by CCTV and shared on social media. 
 

Ross Barkley 'assault' investigation closed with no further action taken

Barcelona’s president has once again spoken of his desire to keep Brazilian forward Neymar at the club, although he has admitted that it is impossible to keep hold of players when they have their heart set on moves elsewhere.

The Brazil international is understood to be the subject of interest from PSG, who are reportedly prepared to pay a world record-breaking €222m (£198m) fee for his services.

Barcelona have repeatedly insisted that they have no intention of selling the striker to their European rivals, although Josep Bartomeu stopped short of promising fans Neymar will stay in a recent interview.

Read more...

 

Bartomeu admits Neymar will leave Barcelona if he wants to move

Chelsea appear to have a bit of a problem ahead of the new season, given they are three players short of the necessary eight homegrown players that they need to have. That's why there are reports this morning that both Ross Barkley and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are on their radar, with Anotnio Conte ready to continue his summer business. 
 

Chelsea 'to boost homegrown players' with Everton and Arsenal stars

Chelsea have made a late attempt to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Renato Sanches on loan, according to reports.

The 19-year-old Portuguese starlet had appeared destined for a move to AC Milan but Chelsea have now made an inquiry, with The Telegraph reporting that Antonio Conte met with Carlo Ancelotti to discuss a move after the two clubs played a friendly match on Tuesday night.

Sanches made a name for himself at Benfica and with Portugal at Euro 2016, but has struggled since moving to Bayern in a deal totaling €80m.

Read more...

Chelsea look to hijack Milan's move for Bayern midfielder Sanches

And now to the big story overnight, with Manchester United given hope of finally landing long-time transfer target Gareth Bale. Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane fanned the flames when he admitted yesterday that there is no guarantee that Bale will remain in Madrid, and with United hoping that Real's interest in Kylian Mbappe will result in them needing to raise funds, they are hoping to capitalise on the opportunity to bring the Welshman back to the Premier League. 
 

Zinedine Zidane cannot guarantee Gareth Bale stays at Real Madrid this summer

 Next we make the short trip over to Manchester where Jose Mourinho has been cleared to sign Nemanja Matic for the second time as he nears a Chelsea exit. With Juventus switching targets to PSG's Blaise Matuidi, United have the green light to pursue Matic. Miguel Delaney has the story:
 

Manchester United cleared to sign Nemanja Matic as Juventus switch targets

First to the latest news in Liverpool, where the future of Philippe Coutinho remains the biggest talking point ahead of the new season. Barcelona are keen on signing the attacking midfielder for what could prove to be a world record transfer fee, but the Reds are determined not to sell their prized asset and will do their best to dig their heels in to keep hold of the Brazilian. Miguel Delaney reports:
 

Liverpool to play hardball over Philippe Coutinho as Barcelona prepare £80million bid

Good morning and welcome to The Independent's live transfer blog, where we'll bring you all the breaking news, latest deals and rumours as they happen.

Please allow a moment for the blog to load...

