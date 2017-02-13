Though the political flavouring of this year's Grammys was more subdued than some might hope, the evening was still filled with its share of statements and gestures aimed against Trump or in support of his opposers.

Performing alongside A Tribe Called Quest, Busta Rhymes called out "President Agent Orange for perpetuating all the evil that you’ve been perpetuating throughout the United States"; while multiple artists continued to call out the deeply-embedded issues of lacking diversity within the Grammys, following the boycott by several high-profile artists including Frank Ocean, Kanye West, and Drake.

Katy Perry, whose been known for establishing an increasingly political public persona after hitting the campaign trail in support of Hillary Clinton, performed her newest single 'Chained to the Rhythm'; itself somewhat of a reflection of the political climate in lines such as, "so comfortable we're living in a bubble/ too comfortable we can't see the trouble".

The artist utilised the performance to pay tribute to Senator Elizabeth Warren - silenced on the Senate floor, though she fought hard to let her criticisms of Jeff Sessions be heard - by wearing an armband reading, "Persist". Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell stated at the time, "She was warned. She was given an explanation. Nevertheless, she persisted."

At the end of her performance, a graphic of the US Constitution appeared behind her as she declared, "no hate"; joined onstage by Skip Marley, who's featured on 'Chained to the Rhythm'.

Adele walked away the big winner from the night, though she utilised her speech to instead dedicate the award to "my artist of my life Beyoncé", before ripping the award in half to share it with her.

