The future of Dimitri Payet tops the headlines on Friday after the West Ham midfielder refused to play for the club due to his desire to leave, according to manager Slaven Bilic, while Manchester United have rejected an offer for Memphis Depay and former United defender Patrice Evra could be heading to London. Follow the latest here.
- Dimitri Payet tells West Ham boss Slaven Bilic he wants to leave
- Chelsea linked with a move for unsettled midfielder
- United ‘reject’ offer from Lyon for Memphis Depay
- Former United left-back Patrice Evra in talks to join Crystal Palace
- Morgan Schneiderlin completes £22m move to Everton after leaving United
- United not expected to make any new signings this month
- Norwich midfielder Robbie Brady attracting interest from Burnley and Leicester
Follow the live news below...
Please allow a moment for the blog to load...
The January transfer window shuts at 23:00 on Tuesday 31 January.Reuse content