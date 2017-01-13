  1. Sport
Transfer news live: Chelsea 'want' West Ham's Dimitri Payet, Manchester United reject Memphis Depay bid, Arsenal latest

Follow the latest from the transfer window on Friday 13 January

Dimitri Payet wants to leave West Ham with Chelsea reported to be interested in a move Getty

The future of Dimitri Payet tops the headlines on Friday after the West Ham midfielder refused to play for the club due to his desire to leave, according to manager Slaven Bilic, while Manchester United have rejected an offer for Memphis Depay and former United defender Patrice Evra could be heading to London. Follow the latest here.

The January transfer window shuts at 23:00 on Tuesday 31 January.

