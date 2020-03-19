The unprecedented coronavirus outbreak has seen all sport cancelled in the United Kingdom along with most major sporting events worldwide, with great uncertainty growing over when it will resume and whether fans can attend.

It is a concerning time for the world as we know it, and the coming weeks and months will go a long way to redefining not just sport but the way we go about life each and every day. That impact is already being seen in terrifying and tragic ways, but there have also been small positives that simply would not have been seen without a pandemic of this proportion.

The impact of the coronavirus on the environment has been, quite frankly, eye-opening. The sight of fish and river birds returning to the now clear waters of Venice thanks to the ban on boats moving through the canals is just a small sign of the changes. The European Space Agency has noted a “significant decline” in the levels of nitrous dioxide over Northern Italy due to the country’s enforced lockdown after almost 2,000 died and more than 24,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

The Formula One circus was due to head from Melbourne to Bahrain this week, before going on to Vietnam and China by the middle of next month, while MotoGP was expecting to go from Qatar to Thailand, then on to the United States and Argentina - an enormous travel load when the size of the paddocks are taken into consideration.

The process of moving all 10 F1 teams in personnel and equipment, along with tyre suppliers Pirelli, FIA and Formula One officials and the hundreds of thousands of fans who travel to events by plane, train and automobile, contributes enormously towards climate change.

Given how many motorsport teams run out of Northern Italy - Ferrari, Alpha Tauri and Pirelli are all based in Italy’s hardest-hit areas on top of numerous motorcycling outfits - the complete suspension on motorsport events will have contributed to cutting the harmful emissions in this region.

Climate change: Decade's defining issue in pictures Show all 20 1 /20 Climate change: Decade's defining issue in pictures Climate change: Decade's defining issue in pictures California In this decade, humans have become ever more aware of climate change. Calls for leaders to act echo around the globe as the signs of a changing climate become ever more difficult to ignore Getty Climate change: Decade's defining issue in pictures Athens, Greece Fierce wildfires have flared up in numerous countries. The damage being caused is unprecedented: 103 people were killed in wildfires last year in California, one of the places best prepared, best equipped to fight such blazes in the world AFP/Getty Climate change: Decade's defining issue in pictures Redding, California Entire towns have been razed. The towns of Redding and Paradise in California were all but eliminated in the 2018 season AP Climate change: Decade's defining issue in pictures Athens, Greece While wildfires in Greece (pictured), Australia, Indonesia and many other countries have wrought chaos to infrastructure, economies and cost lives AFP/Getty Climate change: Decade's defining issue in pictures Carlisle, England In Britain, flooding has become commonplace. Extreme downpours in Carlisle in the winter of 2015 saw the previous record flood level being eclipsed by two feet AFP/Getty Climate change: Decade's defining issue in pictures Hebden Bridge, England Hebden Bridge in West Yorkshire has flooded repeatedly in the past decade, with the worst coming on Christmas Day 2015. Toby Smith of Climate Visuals, an organisation focused on improving how climate change is depicted in the media, says: "Extreme weather and flooding, has and will become more frequent due to climate change. An increase in the severity and distribution of press images, reports and media coverage across the nation has localised the issue. It has raised our emotions, perception and personalised the effects and hazards of climate change." Getty Climate change: Decade's defining issue in pictures Somerset, England Out west in Somerset, floods in 2013 led to entire villages being cut off and isolated for weeks Getty Climate change: Decade's defining issue in pictures Dumfries, Scotland "In summer 2012, intense rain flooded over 8000 properties. In 2013, storms and coastal surges combined catastrophically with elevated sea levels whilst December 2015, was the wettest month ever recorded. Major flooding events continued through the decade with the UK government declaring flooding as one of the nation's major threats in 2017," says Mr Smith of Climate Visuals Getty Climate change: Decade's defining issue in pictures London, England Weather has been more extreme in Britain in recent years. The 'Beast from the East' which arrived in February 2018 brought extraordinarily cold temperatures and high snowfall. Central London (pictured), where the city bustle tends to mean that snow doesn't even settle, was covered in inches of snow for day PA Climate change: Decade's defining issue in pictures London, England Months after the cold snap, a heatwave struck Britain, rendering the normally plush green of England's parks in Summer a parched brown for weeks AFP/Getty Climate change: Decade's defining issue in pictures New South Wales, Australia Worsening droughts in many countries have been disastrous for crop yields and have threatened livestock. In Australia, where a brutal drought persisted for months last year, farmers have suffered from mental health problems because of the threat to their livelihood Reuters Climate change: Decade's defining issue in pictures Tonle Sap, Cambodia Even dedicated climate skeptic Jeremy Clarkson has come to recognise the threat of climate change after visiting the Tonle Sap lake system in Cambodia. Over a million people rely on the water of Tonle Sap for work and sustinence but, as Mr Clarkson witnessed, a drought has severley depleted the water level Carlo Frem/Amazon Climate change: Decade's defining issue in pictures Addis Ababa, Ethiopia In reaction to these harbingers of climate obliteration, some humans have taken measures to counter the impending disaster. Ethiopia recently planted a reported 350 million trees in a single day AFP/Getty Climate change: Decade's defining issue in pictures Morocco Morocco has undertaken the most ambitious solar power scheme in the world, recently completing a solar plant the size of San Francisco AFP/Getty Climate change: Decade's defining issue in pictures London, England Electric cars are taking off as a viable alternative to fossil fuel burning vehicles and major cities across the world are adding charging points to accomodate AFP/Getty Climate change: Decade's defining issue in pictures Purmerend, The Netherlands Cities around the world are embracing cycling too, as a clean (and healthy) mode of transport. The Netherlands continues to lead the way with bikes far outnumbering people Jeroen Much/Andras Schuh Climate change: Decade's defining issue in pictures Xiamen, China Cycling infrastructure is taking over cities the world over, in the hope of reducing society's dependency on polluting vehicles Ma Weiwei Climate change: Decade's defining issue in pictures Chennai, India Despite positive steps being taken, humans continue to have a wildly adverse effect on the climate. There have been numerous major oil spills this decade, the most notable being the BP oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico in 2010 AFP/Getty Climate change: Decade's defining issue in pictures Amazon rainforest, Brazil More recently, large swathes of the Amazon rainforest were set alight by people to clear land for agriculture AFP/Getty Climate change: Decade's defining issue in pictures California This decade may have seen horrors but it has led to an understanding that the next decade must see change if human life is to continue Getty

That it has taken this tragedy to show just how big an impact our actions have on the environment highlights our embarrassing ignorance, given it has taken under two weeks for man-made changes to reverse. There will be plenty of lessons that come out of the current pandemic but it is important not to allow climate change to be put on the backburner, to instead allow it to be part of the conversation - particularly given how healthy living and looking after the world around us go hand in hand.

Self-isolation will bring plenty of time to assess what we do and don’t like about our lives and how we can bring about change for the better. Sport is not exempt from that period of reflection, and now is a better time than any to think just how much the current way of life hurts the world around us so much.