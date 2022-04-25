Harry Styles has been announced as a headliner for Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2022.

Fresh from a Coachella appearance where the flamboyant pop star made an entrance in a chest-baring sequin Gucci jumpsuit, the former One Direction chart-topper is expected to pull out all the stops for his headline performance on 29 May.

Following a two-year COVID-related hiatus, the line-up for the Big Weekend from 27 - 29 May is better than ever with Calvin Harris announced as the Saturday night headliner and other artists on the stage including Ed Sheeran, Aitch, AJ Tracey, Anne Marie, George Ezra, Becky Hill and Yungblud.

More than 70,000 tickets are available for the three-day event taking place in Coventry’s War Memorial Park. Some were sold during the first round of ticket sales, but Radio 1 has announced that there will be another chance to get tickets following the Harry Styles revelation.

How to get tickets?

It has just been announced that more tickets for the Big Weekend 2022 Coventry will be released after 5pm today (25 April).

Tickets will be available to purchase on the Radio 1 website via Ticketmaster, but they’re expected to sell out fast. You must first visit the Radio 1 website and then you’ll be directed to complete the purchase on Ticketmaster.

You’ll be asked to select which pot of tickets you’re buying - Pot 1 and Pot 2 are reserved for residents of Coventry, Birmingham and Leicester, while Pot 3 is unrestricted and available to everyone in the UK.

How much do Radio 1’s Big Weekend Coventry tickets cost?

Friday tickets cost £12.50 plus a £2.50 booking fee per ticket.

Saturday and Sunday tickets will cost £21.50 plus a £4.50 booking fee per ticket.

You can purchase a maximum of two tickets per person for either Saturday or Sunday - but not both days.

What is the line-up?

The main stage at Radio 1’s Big Weekend on Saturday 28 May features an array of huge name acts such as Ed Sheeran, Aitch and Calvin Harris.

They will be joined by AJ Tracey, Anne Marie, Joel Corry, Central Cee and Yungblud, Artemas, Celina Sharma, Deyah, Jordan MacKampa, Tamera, Thomas Headon, USNA and Willow Kayne.

On Sunday 29 May, the main stage will see performances from George Ezra, Becky Hill, Dermot Kennedy, Jax Jones, Lorde and Mabel, as well as the headline gig by Harry Styles. Charli XCX and Foals will play on the Future Sounds stage.

Friday’s line-up includes Anish Kumar, Barry Can’t Swim, Hannah Laing, Jaguar B2B Absolute, Junior Simba, Kilig, Lau.ra and Taahliah.