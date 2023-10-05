Watch as winner of 2023 Nobel Prize in Literature announced

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch as the winner of the 2023 Nobel Prize in Literature is announced on Thursday 5 October.

Six Nobel Prizes are awarded each year, recognising an individual’s or group’s contribution to a specific field.

The prize for literature has been won by Norwegian author Jon Fosse “for his innovative plays and prose which give voice to the unsayable.”

Along with prestige and a huge boost in book sales, the laureate receives 11 million Swedish krona, or about $991,000.

Yesterday, scientists Moungi Bawendi, Louis Brus and Aleksey Ekimov won the 2023 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for their discovery of tiny clusters of atoms known as quantum dots.

Quantum dots are widely used today to create colours in flat screens, light emitting diode (LED) lamps and devices that help surgeons see blood vessels in tumours.

Later this week, the highly anticipated Nobel Peace Prize will be announced.

That ceremony takes place on Friday, followed by the one for economics on Monday.