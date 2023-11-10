Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Coronation Street actor Alan Halsall will no longer be a part of the I’m A Celebrity jungle after having a major knee operation, reports claim.

The 41-year-old, who plays Tyrone Dobbs on the long-running soap, took to social media to reveal his surgery details.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Halsall said he underwent ACL reconstruction surgery on Friday 3 November.

The post featured Halsall smiling with his thumbs up, with the caption: “Well, On Friday I underwent ACL reconstruction surgery. I have been told the surgery went really well.

“I know I have a long 9-12 months of rehabilitation ahead of me but I’m sure with the support of family & friends I’ll get there.

“Thank you to the amazing! Staff at Oaklands XX and also Thanks to my very own nurse Ratched.”

Halsall was rumoured to join the jungle in the upcoming series that is set to launch on Sunday 19 November.

A source reportedly told The Mirror that this was a “big blow” adding: “but there’s no way he can go to Australia – his surgeon would have a fit.”

“Alan needs to recover fully and then maybe he can take part next year.

“It’s a massive shame because everyone was really looking forward to having him on the show, but these things happen,” the insider told the outlet.

According to The Mirror exclusive, a Coronation Street spokeswoman said Halsall would remain on screen for the rest of the year but will then take a short break.

She said: “Alan will be on screen in the coming weeks as we film two months ahead, and then he’ll be taking a short break whilst he recovers.”

Halsall’s surgery news was met with an outpouring of support from friends and colleagues under his post.

Coronation actress Samia Longchambon wrote: “Rest.Up. holler if you need some grapes.”

Georgia Taylor posted: “Aw recover well, darling!”.

On-screen mum Claire Sweeney, who recently joined as Cassie Plummer on Corrie, said: “This is great news, glad it was a success.“

One fan wrote: “Listen to your Physio and Consultant do as your told and don’t be to hard on yourself. I had MCL repaired and Partial knee replacement last year . Now back running around a busy Paediatric A&E. Take care xx”

ACL injuries can often occur during high-intensity sports such as skiing, tennis, squash, football and rugby. It is known to be a common type of knee injury, according to the NHS.

Recovery from the surgery usually takes around six months but it could be up to a year before being able to return to full training.