With the success of Percival Everett’s 2001 novel Erasure coming to the big screen in the form of the five-times Oscar-nominated movie American Fiction, the question of what an authentic Black experience is has never been more in the spotlight.

My upcoming novel Water Baby is a coming-of-age tale portraying the societal pressures on a young woman trying to escape the confines of her community. It’s set in Nigeria – where I was born – but it could have easily been Hertfordshire and London where I grew up, or rural France where I’m living now.

What makes me an African author isn’t my location, but my essence – my DNA, my cultural experiences, how I perceive the world. But it often feels as though African authors like me are compelled to be cultural historians or commentators in order to be published in the traditional way.