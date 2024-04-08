Sign up to our free Brexit and beyond email for the latest headlines on what Brexit is meaning for the UK Sign up to our Brexit email for the latest insight Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sir Antony Gormley has called Brexit the “biggest act of self-harm this country has ever played on itself” in a withering condemnation of the UK’s decision to leave the European Union.

The acclaimed artist took aim at the Conservatives for trying to destroy the “creative, collective project” which found a way of putting “Europe back together after two devastating world wars”, ahead of his latest exhibition, Time Horizon.

Highlighting the failures of Britain’s post-Brexit arrangements, he added: “I think of all the things we have lost, from Erasmus scholarships to all those musicians and artists who can no longer travel freely between Britain and Europe.”

London-born Gormley, known for using his own body to create metal castings – including his famous 20-metre tall Angel of the North sculpture in Gateshead – also advocated in favour of art schools, previously describing the making of images as a “fundamental human need”.

Antony Gormley hit out at the government’s attitude towards art ( Getty Images )

In an interview with The Times, the artist called the collapse of arts education in this country a “betrayal” and “tragic.”

“There has been something like a 40 per cent reduction in people wanting to study art history or archaeology or art at secondary level.

“If we are not renewing the sources of creativity — be it singing, playing an instrument, dancing, it doesn’t matter what — how can we bring new forms into the world? We are all going to become slaves of AI; managers of late capitalism. We wouldn’t have got the Beatles without Liverpool College of Art,” he said.

When asked what a new government should do, he said art must not be sidelined in schools. “Politicians come and go, but what defines our hopes, fears and values is the art we produce. That will be remembered long after we’re all gone.”

Gormley started his career at the Slade School of Fine Art, which he attended after spending time on the hippy trail to Afghanistan, and two years in India, where he at one point slept on the streets of Calcutta. This experience led to his first sculpture: a homeless figure made from plaster and linen.

The new sculptures bear a resemblance to his famous Crosby beach installation, Another Place. ( EPA )

Later works included the iconic Angel of the North in Gateshead, which drew on Christian iconography influenced by a devout Catholic upbringing.

His newest exhibition, Time Horizon, features human figures spread over 300 acres at Houghton Hall, a Georgian stately home in Norfolk which is home to David and Rose, the Marquess and Marchioness of Cholmondeley.

Speaking on the themes of his latest work, Gormley said: “In this ever more divided world, between rich and poor, between the 1 per cent and the rest, where does justice come in?”

The sculptures bear a resemblance to his famous Crosby beach installation, Another Place.

Gormley has a long history of blending art and politics. In a letter in The Guardian in 2019, he said that he would vote Labour in the 2019 General Election because he was “tired of Boris Johnson’s blustery rhetoric, lazy policymaking and mendacious, cuddly Churchill act.”

Gormley’s Angel of the North, pictured as snow covered parts of Gateshead earlier this year ( REUTERS )

In June 2022, he applied for German citizenship, which he is entitled to through his mother after describing Brexit as a “disaster” and a “betrayal”.

In March of this year, the artist issued an excoriating attack of the UK government’s attitude towards art, stating on an episode of Leading: The Rest is Politics, that this “terrible government” has “consistently undermined art both in education and in the support of our institutions.”

Gormley had a middle-class upbringing in Hampstead Garden Suburb. He attended Ampleforth College, a Benedictine boarding school in Yorkshire, before reading archaeology, anthropology, and the history of art at Trinity College, Cambridge from 1968 to 1971 and then attending Saint Martin’s School of Art and Goldsmiths in London.

Gormley’s latest exhibition, Time Horizon, will run at Houghton Hall in Norfolk from April 21 to October 31.