What makes architects construct a ‘bootiful’ building or a total turkey?

Filmed in front of Great Witchingham Hall, Bernard Matthews, the late Norfolk turkey magnate, described it as “bootiful”. Not his 16th to 17th-century country house that is, but his latest line in crispy crumb turkey steaks. To Matthews, I can’t help feeling, Great Witchingham Hall must have been particularly “bootiful” when, having bought it for a song, or a cluck, in the mid-Fifties, he and his wife Joyce, living in two unheated rooms, filled it not with antique furniture and exquisite portraits of Venus they couldn’t afford at the time, but with rafters of gobbling turkeys. At a shilling a square foot, buying the hall, said Matthews, was cheaper than building turkey sheds at six bob a pop.

Thomas Aquinas, who is unlikely to have had a view on the aesthetics of turkeys and appears to have left no comment on the attraction or otherwise of more local fowl, said that beauty is that which gives pleasure when seen. In the canon of quotes concerning beauty, this might seem a little on the simplistic side, translating more or less as “beauty is in the eye of the beholder”. While some saw beauty in the concrete cooling towers – machines for making clouds – of Didcot Power Station, styled by Sir Frederick Gibberd, architect of Liverpool’s Metropolitan Cathedral of Christ the King, others damned the whole caboodle as the tectonic spawn of the Devil.

On Friday (10 November), the novelist Sir Ben Okri handed out the Royal Fine Art Commission Trust’s 2023 Building Beauty Awards at Sea Containers, not, you understand, a stack of rugged steel boxes used for shipping goods around the world, but a glammed-up 1970s office block and hotel close to the National Theatre, an altogether more demanding building described by King Charles when Prince of Wales as “a way of building a nuclear power station in the middle of London without anyone objecting”. When in 2016 Dezeen, the online architecture and design magazine, published the newly refurbished interiors of Sea Containers, its write-up prompted two comments. One said: “A thing of beauty. I love it.” In princely style, the second opined: “It looks more like a correctional facility.”