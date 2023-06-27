Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as the last portrait Gustav Klimt painted, Dame Mit Facher (Lady With A Fan), goes up for auction at Sotheby’s in London.

The artwork, which is expected to sell for up to £65 million, will be offered in the marquee modern and contemporary evening auction on June 27.

Lady With A Fan was created when Klimt was in his artistic prime, and at a moment when the “formality” of his earlier commissioned work gave way to a new expressivity.

The Austrian artist died unexpectedly in 1918 at the age of 55.

He began his work on Lady With A Fan in 1917, by which time he was among the most celebrated portraitists in Europe, receiving commissions at prices far higher than his contemporaries.

However, this was a rare work painted entirely in the pursuit of his own interests and demonstrates a “freedom and spontaneity” that reflects Klimt’s joy in painting, according to experts.

Unlike traditional vertical “portrait” paintings, Lady With A Fan returns to the square format that Klimt used for his avant-garde landscapes earlier in the century, giving this painting a uniquely “modern” edge.