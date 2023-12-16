Sharon Stone: ‘Sometimes I just had to follow the shadows until I found the light’

An expectant audience gathers as Sharon Stone sits down. It’s exactly like a film set. But she isn’t about to act. She thinks and pauses, before taking out a blank piece of paper and smoothing it out in front of her. Then she takes out a brush and dips it into a little paint and gets to work.

Sharon Stone, the Hollywood star, is now Sharon Stone, artist. She can do this. She has the exhibitions and write-ups in serious arts and cultural journals to prove it.

It was in lockdown that Stone unearthed her own artistic talent. Living in Beverly Hills in the home she bought with her money from Basic Instinct that had “proper gates” to keep out the stalkers, she was given a paint-by-numbers by her friend. It reignited a passion for art that had started when she was a girl after her aunt Vonne had taught her how to paint.