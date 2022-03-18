Andy Warhol portrait worth £570,000 up for sale following release of Netflix series

A portrait painted by Andy Warhol has gone up for sale after it featured in Netflix’s new series The Andy Warhol Diaries.

Released on Netflix on 9 March, the documentary is executive produced by Ryan Murphy and features many talking heads close to Warhol. Through the use of AI, viewers can also hear the artist narrate his own diary entries.

The painting in question was created in 1981 and depicts Warhol’s last boyfriend, Jon Gould.

Gould was an executive at Paramount Studios, and his relationship with Warhol provides the focus for a number of episodes of The Andy Warhol Diaries.

The piece is currently owned by Dr Lynn Howard, and is being sold by art dealer Robert Dupont, who said the piece was last valued in 2009 at $750,000 (£570,000).

“She thinks now is the time to put it on the market,” Dupont told Page Six. “Maybe Ryan Murphy should buy it.”

Until May, the painting will feature at a gallery show at the Ben Brown Fine Arts Gallery in Palm Beach curated by Warhol muse “Baby” Jane Holzer.

The Andy Warhol Diaries is on Netflix now.