Audrey Hepburn and Marc Bolan to be honoured with blue plaques in London

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Breakfast at Tiffany’s actor Audrey Hepburn and glam rock icon Marc Bolan are among the famous names that will receive a blue plaque in 2025.

Other names that will be celebrated in the London scheme from English Heritage are novelist Barbara Pym, artist Graham Sutherland, ballerina Alicia Markova and Jamaican writer and campaigner Una Marson.

Hepburn was born in Belgium and moved to London in 1948 after previously attending a boarding school in Kent between 1936 to 1939. She will be commemorated with a blue plaque in Mayfair.

She lived in Mayfair when she won an Oscar for her performance as Princess Ann in the romantic 1953 film Roman Holiday alongside Gregory Peck.

Hepburn was nominated for four more Academy Awards for Sabrina, Breakfast At Tiffany’s, The Nun’s Story and Wait Until Dark. Hepburn died in 1993, aged 63.

Elsewhere, T Rex frontman Bolan, who died in 1977 after a car crash, aged 29 will be marked with a plaque at one of his west London addresses. Meanwhile, English National Ballet co-founder Markova is set to be honoured at her childhood home in Muswell Hill.

open image in gallery Alicia Markova, during rehearsals at the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden, London, for her return as guest artist with the Royal Ballet ( PA Wire )

English Heritage curatorial director, Matt Thompson, said: “2025 marks an exciting year for the Blue Plaques Scheme as we honour these outstanding individuals who transformed the cultural fabric of London.

“From literature and art to dance and music, these figures helped shape the London we know today. Their contributions not only had a profound impact on their fields but also continue to inspire generations.”

More London locations will be picked for Marson, claimed by the BBC to be its first black producer on the payroll who would go on to develop Caribbean Voices, part of the Calling The West Indies series, as well as Excellent Women author Pym.

Sutherland – known for his controversial 1954 portrait of Winston Churchill that was later destroyed – will be honoured at his childhood home in the suburbs of London.

An episode of Netflix royal drama The Crown revolved around the creation of the painting, and last year Sutherland’s preparatory painting of Churchill was sold by Sotheby’s auction house for £660,000.

open image in gallery Artist Graham Sutherland pictured in 1962 ( PA Wire )

The blue plaques, which need the owner of the building to approve them, are set to be installed throughout this year.

The markings on buildings began in 1866 and have been run by English Heritage since 1986.

In 2024, the scheme was officially expanded outside of the capital, with the woman credited as the first black matron in the NHS, Daphne Steele, becoming the principal honouree with a Yorkshire plaque.

Additional reporting by PA.