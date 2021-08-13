Banksy confirms he is behind street art along England’s east coast

Banksy has confirmed he is behind the 10 pieces of art that have appeared in towns along the east coast of England.

There has been much speculation surrounding the murals which began appearing last week in Great Yarmouth, Gorleston and Crome, Norfolk, and Lowestoft and Oulton Broad in Suffolk.

The first of the murals featured a couple appearing to dance on a bus shelter accompanied by a man playing the accordion, and appeared in Great Yarmouth on Friday.

It was followed by an arcade claw-machine hanging over a bench in Gorleston, and a child holding a crowbar against a wall in Lowestoft.

Banksy claimed responsibility for the artwork he titled A Great British Spraycation on his Instagram page, with a video showing a behind-the-scenes look at their creation.

Other pieces included a scavenging seagull hovering above a skip, a group of children in a boat on a bridge wall, and a rat reclining in a deck chair sipping a cocktail - all which also appeared in Lowestoft.

A hermit of crabs holding a sign which read ‘luxury rentals only’ appeared in Cromer, whilst the Frederick Savage statue in King’s Lynn had the addition of an ice cream and a pink tongue.

Arguably the most standout artwork was the one that appeared in Great Yarmouth which featured his name sprayed on to a house at the Merrivale Model Village, alongside the phrase “go big or go home”.

The elusive artist’s big reveal video showed him travelling to each site, tool box in hand, completing the murals.

It also features reaction from members of the public, with one woman describing the painting of child building a sandcastle as “mindless vandalism”.