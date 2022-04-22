Conceptual artist and “recovering groupie” Cynthia Plaster Caster has died aged 74.

Caster’s rep confirmed that she died after a long illness on Thursday (21 April).

She was an American artist and self-described “recovering groupie“ who gained fame for creating plaster casts of famous persons’ erect penises.

Caster, who was previously known as Cynthia Albritton, began her career in 1968 by casting penises of rock musicians.

She later expanded her subjects to include filmmakers and other types of artists, eventually amassing a collection of 50 plaster phalluses.

A 2001 film documentary, Plaster Caster, was made about her.

Caster also contributed to the BBC Three documentary My Penis and I, made by British filmmaker Lawrence Barraclough about his anxiety over his erect penis.

The artist has inspired at least two songs, “Five Short Minutes“ by Jim Croce and “Plaster Caster“ by Kiss.

Many of Caster’s fans and colleagues have paid tribute to her on social media.

Photographer Steve Diet Goedde wrote: “RIP Cynthia Plaster Caster. I knew Cynthia from the Chicago scene in the ‘90s; she was always the kindest soul to me. I spent an afternoon with her at her place on the north side in 1999 and took a bunch of portraits. This was one of my favorites.”

Author Angalia Bianca added: “I’m devastated to hear of my beautiful friend Cynthia Plaster Caster passing today. I will miss you and always love you. Your laughter, humour, and smile brought happiness to All! Godspeed.”

“So sad to hear about the passing of Cynthia Plaster Caster. Rest in peace to a true badass, artist, and inspiration,” a fan wrote.