Frank Auerbach death: Famed painter who fled Nazis dies, aged 93

Frank Auerbach, the renowned figurative painter who fled Nazi Germany as a child, has died aged 93.

The artist, who escaped to Britain on the Kindertransport scheme, enjoyed a highly acclaimed career spanning seven decades with works displayed at major national galleries across the globe.

Known for his portraiture, as well as street scenes of Camden in north London where he kept a studio for 50 years, Auerbach rubbed shoulders with the likes of Lucian Freud and Francis Bacon in Soho during the 1970s.

“Frank Auerbach, one of the greatest painters of our age, died peacefully in the early hours of Monday 11 November at his home in London,” said Geoffrey Parton, director of Auerbach’s gallery Frankie Rossi Art Projects.

“We have lost a dear friend and remarkable artist but take comfort knowing his voice will resonate for generations to come.”

In his last exhibition in Mayfair, London last year, he revealed: “When one is young, one is excited by drama, when one’s old, truth is exciting.”

One of the most celebrated painters in Britain, Auerbach narrowly escaped being killed during the Holocaust.

If he had not been evacuated, aged seven, on a small boat from Germany to England in 1939, he would have been gassed by Hitler, as happened to his parents who stayed behind.

open image in gallery Artist Frank Auerbach in his studio, Camden, London, 1962 ( Getty Images )

Aged 10, Auerbach found out his parents had been killed when their letters stopped arriving.

“I can’t even remember someone saying your parents are no longer alive. It was just gradually leaked to me,” the reclusive painter told The Independent’s editor Geordie Greig, in an interview with the Evening Standard in 2009.

“There’s just never been a point in my life where I felt I wish I had parents,” he said referring to the common psychological tension between an artist and their parental figures.

open image in gallery Frank Auerbach in his studio last November last year ( Geordie Greig )

“I am aware of a sort of conflict and trouble that I’ve been spared.”

He was considered a significant member of the post-war artists, including Francis Bacon, Henry Moore, and Lucian Freud, whose creative originality made the UK a major pulse for art.

“I try to paint things with which I have a great familiarity, partly because they mean more to me than anybody else.”