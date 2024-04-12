For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The dynamic duo of contemporary art, Gilbert and George, opened a new show to celebrate London through their interpretation of iconic newspaper posters which once defined the capital.

Described as a “moral portrait of our times”, the exhibition showcases a variety of newspaper headlines detailing issues that have plagued the city.

The giant collage images were displayed at their own museum in the East End and celebrated the way news on the streets of London captured the zeitgeist of the city from sex scandals to crime sensation and diversity.

The pictures were taken from a whopping 3,712 newspaper posters that the pair stole, sorted and classified over their decades-long career.

The legendary pop art pair who have worked and lived together for half a century showed also their recent graffiti wash paintings celebrating their mantra Love For All alongside images marking the start of the reign of King Charles

“London is about all there is in life: sex, comedy, base and beautiful stuff. More sex! It is all in front of us and to be celebrated,” George told The Independent.

Art dealers from Europe and the UK including the art gallery doyens, Jay Jopling and Thaddaeus Ropac attended the opening of the show at the art venue in Heneage Street, off Brick Lane.

The exhibition has attracted more than 40,000 visitors since it opened ( Hoda Davaine/Dave Benett/Getty I )

( The Independent )

The exhibition has attracted more than 40,000 visitors since it opened.

Also at the show was Britain’s most celebrated woman artist Tracey Emin who once lived in the same street where Gilbert and George have lived for more than 50 years.

“We think London is the most democratic and expressive city in the world.

“It is always showing us what matters. Life and art are in front of us on the pavements and in full view.

( Hoda Davaine/Dave Benett/Getty I )

“We live what we see and see what we love,” said Gilbert.

The poster art shows financial downfall as well as the day-to-day stories, which the Evening Standard promoted in their newsstand posters for so many years.

The pair ultimately described the capital as “the most important part of our inspiration”.