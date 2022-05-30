Mona Lisa: Climate change protester ‘tries to attack painting with cake while disguised as elderly woman’
Alleged attacker is said to have been wearing lipstick and a wig
A climate change protester has allegedly attempted to smear cake on the Mona Lisa while dressed as an elderly woman.
The famous Leonardo da Vinci painting has been on permanent display at the Louvre Museum in Paris since 1797.
On Sunday (29 May), footage of the aftermath of an apparent incident in the gallery room where the painting is displayed was shared on social media.
According to reports from the scene, a man wearing lipstick and a wig jumped out of a wheelchair before attempting to break the bulletproof glass that protects the painting.
A witness claimed on Twitter that the man “smeared cake on the glass and throw roses everywhere before being tackled by security”.
In another clip, the person suspected of being responsible explains his reasoning behind the bizarre act.
Speaking in French, the alleged attacker says: “Think of the planet, there are people who are destroying the planet, think about that. That’s why I did it.”
He is then escorted away by security. Due to the protective glass encasing the painting, the Mona Lisa is not thought to have suffered any damage as a result of the cake smearing.
At the time of writing, it is unclear whether the attempted attacker will face any disciplinary action.
The Independent has reached out a representative for the Louvre for comment.
