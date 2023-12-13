Jump to content

Watch live: Oprah Winfrey portrait unveiled at Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery

Holly Patrick
Wednesday 13 December 2023 14:59
Watch live as a painting of Oprah Winfrey is unveiled at Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery on Wednesday, 13 December.

The gallery previously acquired a photograph of the talk show host by Brigitte Lacombe.

It comes after the 69-year-old appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show yesterday, where she spoke candidly about her mental health and admitted she's never been to a therapy session herself despite encouraging people to seek help for themselves.

"And you know, when I first started in 1986 with the national show, nobody was going to therapy. Even speaking about therapy on television was taboo, and now everybody has gone to therapy.

“I had all my therapy on the show in front of everybody... I did my therapy in front of everyone at a time when people were still adjusting their consciousness to the idea of accepting somebody else being able to counsel you about your life,” Winfrey said.

