Punk fashion icon Jordan – real name Pamela Rooke – has died from cancer. She was 66.

Her death was announced by her partner Nick, who released a statement in Brighton and Hove News.

It reads: “She died peacefully a stone’s throw away from the sea in her home town of Seaford, East Sussex in the company of her loving family at 9pm last night (Sunday 3 April).”

The statement continued: “After a short period of illness, she succumbed to a relatively rare form of cancer known as cholangiocarcinoma (bile duct cancer). Jordan was a wonderful woman and will be remembered for countless decades to come.”

Rooke was a British model who worked with Vivienne Westwood and is credited with creating the look of London punk in the 1970s along with the likes of Soo Catwoman and musicians Siouxsie Sioux and Johnny Rotten.

Jordan was a close friend of the Sex Pistols – even appearing on stage with the band during their first live televised performance of “Anarchy In The UK” in 1976.

Later, she went on to manage Adam and the Ants and Wide Boy Awake.

Many have posted tributes to Rooke on social media, including Sex Pistols guitarist Glen Matlock who shared a video of Van McCoy’s 1975 single “The Hustle” with the caption: “For Jordan. Will miss you girl.”

“It was a bit of a shocker to find out today that Sussex punk gigs will be a little less glamorous in future without the fabulous presence of #Jordan Mooney,” Captain Sensible of The Damned wrote. “I’ll raise a glass (or two) in the great lady’s honour tonight.. there was simply nobody quite like her - cheers me dear!”

Game of Thrones actor Maisie Williams will portray Rooke in Pistol, a forthcoming TV series from Danny Boyle about the Sex Pistols, airing in May.