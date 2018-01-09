Marvel creator Stan Lee has denied sexually harassing his caretakers at his Los Angeles home.

The 95-year-old has been accused of groping and harassing his nurses.

Because of these claims, the nursing company is in a legal dispute with Lee, although it is understood no legal claim has been filed.

Lee's nurses claimed he requested oral sex in the shower and to be “pleasured” in his bedroom.

According to a representative from the nursing company, many of the nurses have complained about Lee.

The same representative also said the owner of the company talked to Lee directly.

The company ceased working for him at the end of 2016.

Lee's lawyer has responded to the allegations in a statement saying,“Mr. Lee categorically denies these false and despicable allegations and he fully intends to fight to protect his stellar good name and impeccable character. We are not aware of anyone filing a civil action, or reporting these issues to the police, which for any genuine claim would be the more appropriate way for it to be handled. Instead, Mr. Lee has received demands to pay money and threats that if he does not do so, the accuser will go to the media. Mr. Lee will not be extorted or blackmailed, and will pay no money to anyone because he has done absolutely nothing wrong.”

A representative for the new nursing company caring for Lee said he has been “polite, kind and respectful” to the nurses.

Lee's wife of 69 years passed away in 2017 at 93-years-old.