‘A very rare icon’: Statue of Hindu goddess that was almost auctioned in London to be returned to India

The statue appeared in a Sotheby’s catalogue from 1988 but was later ‘pulled from sale’

Maanya Sachdeva
Monday 06 December 2021 11:52
Comments
<p>Pictures of the recovered statue of a Hindu goat-headed goddess or yogini</p>

Pictures of the recovered statue of a Hindu goat-headed goddess or yogini

(Courtesy of Art Recovery International )

An ancient statue of a Hindu goddess that was stolen from India nearly four decades ago is finally being returned to the country.

The statue of the goat-headed yogini was recovered in London in October 2021 and was almost auctioned off by Sotheby’s, according to a CNN report published on Monday.

Experts said it was listed with an auction value of up to Rs 1.4m (£15,000) in a catalogue from 1988 but later “pulled from sale”.

“It was never investigated,” said Vijay Kumar, the co-founder of the India Pride Project, an initiative by art enthusiasts who say they want to track India’s stolen heritage.

“This episode relates to something that allegedly occurred almost a quarter of a century ago. Sotheby’s adheres to the highest standards in the industry, supported by a world-class compliance team, who work closely with outside authorities to ensure that we operate to the highest level of business integrity,” Sotheby’s told CNN.

Recommended

Sotheby’s 1988 catalogue in which the statue is listed for sale

(Courtesy of Art Recovery International)

The prized statue was first rediscovered by Christopher Marinello, a lawyer whose company, Art Recovery International, specialises in tracking and recovering missing works of art.

Mr Marinello told the broadcaster he first came across the yogini figure when an unnamed widow in the UK approached him to sell the contents of her home – including the statue.

He added that the item “raised a red flag” and that the widow had “no idea” it was stolen.

When the lawyer contacted Mr Kumar to establish the statue’s lineage, he confirmed it had indeed been stolen from India.

Mr Kumar, whose nonprofit initiative raises awareness about looted cultural objects, told CNN that the statue was a part of a larger collection of yogini figures that were taken from a village in Uttar Pradesh between 1978 and 1982.

He added that the statue of the goat-headed goddess is a “very rare icon”.

Recommended

With the assistance of the High Commission of India, the Archaeological Survey of India, the country’s Directorate of Revenue Intelligence and the London Metropolitan Police, Mr Kumar and Mr Marinello began the process of repatriating the statue to India.

“We are now in the last leg for restitution and soon the yogini would be handed over to High Commission of India in London and then sent to its rightful place in India,” according to Mr Jaspreet Singh Sukhija, the first secretary for trade at India’s High Commission in London.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in