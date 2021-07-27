Turner Prize 2022 to be hosted by Liverpool for first time in 15 years

The Turner Prize is returning to the Tate Liverpool for the first time in 15 years.

Organisers have announced that the prestigious art prize will be hosted by the gallery in 2022. The last time the Turner Prize was held in Liverpool – the first time the award was hosted outside of London – was in 2007.

Helen Legg, director of Tate Liverpool, commented: “It is wonderful to be holding the Turner Prize at Tate Liverpool for the second time. It is a prize that captures the imagination of audiences and has had a transformational impact on the way people understand contemporary art.”

Joanne Anderson, mayor of Liverpool, called the move a “huge coup” for the city.

“This is a city renowned for its rich cultural scene, and it’s heartbreaking that the sector hasn’t been able to shine as brightly as it deserves over the past 18 months,” she said.

“This summer we are seeing some wonderful cultural work take place, but 2022 is certainly going to be a bumper year in the city for major events and arts.”

The announcement will come as some comfort after the huge blow caused by the city being stripped of its World Heritage status last week.

The decision was made after Unesco chiefs voted to delete it from the list of designated World Heritage sites because it had failed to properly conserve its historic waterfront.

An independent jury will announce the Turner Prize shortlist in May next year. The exhibition will open in October, with a winner announced in December.

Also in 2022, Tate Liverpool will stage the Radical Landscapes exhibition, inspired by the individual and collective connection to Britain’s rural landscapes.

Five artists are currently in the running for the 2021 Turner Prize. High-profile former winners include Damien Hirst, Grayson Perry, Steve McQueen and Anish Kapoor.

Additional reporting by Press Association