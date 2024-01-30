Since the furious Black Lives Matter protests of 2020, prompted by the death of George Floyd, just about every cultural institution in Britain has made some sort of expiatory gesture, whether it’s offering to return artefacts or mounting a hastily organised display. Three-and-a-half years on, the Royal Academy offers its own ambitious response, putting great (white) British artists of the past such as Joshua Reynolds and JMW Turner “in conversation” with great contemporary (Black) artists of the order of Sonia Boyce, Frank Bowling and Yinka Shonibare. The core issues around facing up to Britain’s colonial past haven’t gone away. Yet while this beautifully assembled but well-mannered exhibition invokes fist-waving buzz-words such as “resistance” and “change” in its blurb, it’s unlikely to have visitors rushing to the barricades.

Since 2021, the Royal Academy has been carrying out research into its institutional links to colonialism and the Trans-Atlantic slave trade, and the ways this has impacted on the images produced by its members – who include most of the great British artists of the past 200 years. This exhibition presents some of the findings alongside a kind of commentary, of mostly existing works by leading contemporary artists of the Caribbean, African and American diasporas including Kara Walker, John Akomfrah, El Anatsui, Barbara Walker, Lubaina Himid and Hew Locke – almost all of them Royal Academicians or Honorary members. It’s an opportunity for the RA to demonstrate not only that it’s doing the right thing by history, but how many of the great and the good of the Black art scene are closely involved in the organisation as it exists today. Yet the show is very much more than a great PR exercise.

The quality of the works, from the four wonderful portraits of 18th century Black Britons that open the show, through major film installations by Akomfrah and Julien, to a spellbinding encounter between Turner and American painter Ellen Gallagher, is near uniformly high. Which is no mean achievement in a gallery of this size. If you need a group portrait of a super wealthy and revoltingly complacent plantation-owning family with their black servant, flaunting the attributes of “civilised” life a few hundred yards from the misery of their slaves, Johan Zoffany’s technically flawless “The Family of Sir William Young” (1767) is about as good as it gets. And there are some very revealing curiosities such as Edward Penny’s “Lord Clive Receiving the Nawab of Bengal” (1772), which combines elements of classical Indian miniature painting with British academic high style, or a bronze figure of “The Hindu Deity Camadeva with his Mistress on a Crocodile”, which looks like some bizarre Post-Modern confection, but was created by Edward Banks RA in 1794.