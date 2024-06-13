The 1950s: a pivotal moment in British culture, or a dingy interlude before things really got going in the Swinging Sixties? For most of us, the era of smog and food rationing will feel unimaginably remote in time. The mere sight, though, of one of Roger Mayne’s pungent images of children playing along the crumbling terraces of post-war Notting Hill will transport you to a world where everything was grim, gritty and entirely monochrome. And it’s all so vividly captured you can practically taste the acrid fug of massed coal fires – even if you never experienced such things in reality. Yet in spite of – perhaps even because of – this powerful period feel, Mayne’s images make peculiarly apt viewing at the present time.

If Mayne isn't yet quite a household name, his wonderfully intimate photographs of the inhabitants of Southam Street, an area of condemned Victorian housing in the roughest end of North Kensington have an instantly recognisable texture and atmosphere. They have featured in a plethora of recent books and exhibitions – notably the Barbican's Postwar Modern show in 2022 – and are becoming established as among the defining images of a time when Modern Britain was emerging from the ruins of the Blitz, when the country was getting its first taste of rock'n'roll amid a social order still mired in Victorian inhibition.

Born into an academic family in Cambridge in 1929, Mayne grew up remote from the kind of social environment he became famous for portraying. He became interested in the technical aspects of photography while studying chemistry, before developing an approach to the medium that was very much people-centred. He then spent years looking for a subject worthy of his talents. While his early study of the St Ives artists – the abstract painters working in the far west of Cornwall – offers a picture of a Britain that was embracing new freedoms, Southam Street, which he first visited in 1956, seemed stuck in a groove of Dickensian anti-aspiration in which any attempt at “improvement” felt risibly futile.